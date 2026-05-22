Tom Hardy Fired From MobLand Ahead of Season 3 Production

A surprising update reveals that Tom Hardy has been fired from MobLand ahead of season 3's production, amid alleged behind-the-scenes conflicts with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser.

The latest update surrounding Tom Hardy 's future with MobLand after season 2 indicates a significant blow for the series. Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from MobLand before season 3 's production, allegedly due to behind-the-scenes conflicts with the producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser.

Hardy was criticized for being late during season 2's production, giving unwarranted notes on scripts and dialogue, and expressing displeasure towards the show's ensemble cast. His exit was a result of producer Jez Butterworth's threat to quit, prompting Paramount to fire Hardy. Despite Tom Hardy's absence, MobLand season 2 is still in production and expected to premiere later in 2026.

However, he will not be a part of MobLand season 3. Hardy has not commented on this, but his absence could be a major blow for the show





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