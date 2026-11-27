Tom Hardy emerges as the betting favorite for James Bond villain role. Bookmakers shift odds after Pattinson casting announcement.

Tom Hardy stands as the current betting favorite to portray the antagonist in the upcoming James Bond film, despite recent reports detailing on-set tensions during his work on the series Mobland. The British actor, aged 49, has reportedly drawn complaints from co-stars regarding behavior described as diva-like, including the introduction of a personal caravan equipped with a log burner that caused fume issues. These friction points almost prevented his return for the third series of the gangster drama following a series of clashes with producers, although a subsequent U-turn allowed him to continue his involvement in the project.

Tom Hardy Betting Odds Surge

Tom Hardy holds the highest odds at 3/1 to be named the next Bond antagonist opposite the newly cast 007, Robert Pattinson, according to data from Coral bookmakers. This represents a significant shift in market sentiment, with the odds moving from 8/1 to 3/1 as punters increasingly back Hardy to assume the role of the arch-enemy. John Hill, a spokesperson for the betting firm, noted that customers clearly believe Hardy possesses all the necessary qualities to play the perfect villain, driving the flurry of support for the Hollywood hardman.

Also read Tom Hardy Returns to MobLand Set After Production U-Turn

This casting opportunity is not entirely new territory for Hardy, who has previously taken on nefarious parts in major cinematic productions. His previous roles in The Dark Knight Rises and The Revenant have established his capability to portray complex and menacing characters on screen. The actor's physical presence and intense acting style have long been associated with antagonistic roles in high-profile films, making his potential casting as a Bond villain a logical progression for industry observers and fans alike.

Robert Pattinson Bond Casting Details

Robert Pattinson secured the coveted role of 007 after successfully fending off competition from fellow actors including Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden. The announcement of Pattinson as the new Bond was shared via Instagram on Monday by the official 007 account, featuring an image of the British actor holding a gun alongside the caption confirming his identity as James Bond. Pattinson, aged 40, expressed his deep gratitude to Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe, and the entire team at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him.

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Pattinson described the honor of being entrusted with the legendary character as a dream come true, highlighting his excitement about the partnership and the work ahead with the fantastic team. Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, stated that this marks a defining moment for the studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond. He emphasized that Pattinson's remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry the legacy forward under the direction of Denis Villeneuve.

Competitors and Next Steps

Tom Hardy faces stiff competition from other notable actors who have been named as likely candidates for the villain role, including Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan, and Idris Elba. Earlier in the week, Cillian Murphy, aged 50, was considered the fan favorite to play the next Bond villain according to the prediction app Kalshi, leading with a 29 percent share. He was followed closely by Barry Keoghan, aged 34, at 23 percent, and Idris Elba, aged 54, at 19 percent.

Other actors listed on the prediction platform include Adam Driver, Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike, and Oscar Isaac. No official announcement has been made by Amazon MGM Studios regarding which actor will ultimately play the antagonist in the forthcoming film. Final auditions for the role took place last month at Bray Studios in Windsor, England. Work is due to begin on Pattinson's first outing as Bond in the new year, indicating that the casting for the rest of the film is approaching its conclusion.