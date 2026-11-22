Tom Hardy's MobLand co-stars reportedly complained about smoke and fumes from a wood burner in his on-set caravan at the London studio last week.

Actor Tom Hardy has reportedly left cast and crew of MobLand angry after bringing his own caravan, fitted with a wood burner, to the London set. The Paramount Plus crime drama, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Hardy as charismatic fixer Harry Da Souza. According to a MobLand insider, smoke from the stove, which had been burning throughout the day, led colleagues to complain about fumes and a lingering smell around the studio last week.

The complaints centred on Hardy's dark green caravan, which had been placed on the set as his dressing room. Once the source of the smoke was identified, the insider said the matter quickly became the talk of the production. The reports follow earlier claims that Hardy has irritated co-stars with his behaviour on the show.

Also read MobLand Season 3 Production Begins With Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan Returning

Wood Burner Caravan Sparks On-Set Complaints

Tom Hardy's on-set caravan, which contained a wood burner oven, is at the centre of the complaints from MobLand colleagues. The stove was burning throughout the working day, and the resulting smoke was visible around the studio. Crew members initially wondered where the smoke was coming from before the source of the fumes was traced to Hardy's caravan.

An insider described the situation as having caused a real stink. The source said the arrival of the large dark green caravan had been noticed first, and that the wood burner only became known afterwards. The insider added that such a feature was unusual for a film set.

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Co-Stars Reportedly Frustrated by Hardy's Conduct

MobLand colleagues are reported to be unhappy with Hardy's working style, with the wood burner described as an unusual request. The insider compared the situation to well known celebrity demands, such as performers requesting specific coloured M&Ms or a particular type of flower. The source said a wood burner was very odd by comparison.

The same source suggested that Hardy does what he wants on the production, and that his colleagues had been left running around and complaining. Separately, the Mail on Sunday previously reported that relations between Dame Helen Mirren and Hardy had become extremely strained during filming for the second series. One insider said Mirren had become increasingly frustrated by Hardy's lateness to set. Another crew member said Hardy was at times seen playing games on his phone, while a source claimed he had a tendency to get cross behind the scenes.

Filming Delays and Hardy's Absence From Dinner

Hardy's return to work followed a period in which he was notably absent from a MobLand cast dinner at Soho Mews House. The dinner marked the beginning of filming for season three. His absence fuelled speculation about whether he would return to the series at all, following a dispute with producers.

Hardy, who is 49, reportedly went to war with producers when it emerged that filming for the third series would be pushed back until the end of the year, rather than taking place in the summer. The delay was linked to problems with the script. Sources said his potential absence posed a huge dilemma for his storyline, and that Hardy had been very excited about taking time off to spend with his wife, actress Charlotte Riley, who is 44, and their children, who are aged 11 and seven.

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Season Three Schedule and Cast Impact

The return of Tom Hardy means the MobLand production can continue with its central character, Harry Da Souza, in the upcoming third series. Shooting for that season was originally expected in the summer but has been moved to the end of the year. Co-stars including Dame Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, along with director Guy Ritchie, met for a catch-up days before the cast reunited on set.

The reported friction over the caravan, the wood burner and the earlier disputes over scheduling are likely to be part of the wider discussions on set. No further details about changes to the caravan arrangements or the production timetable have been confirmed in the available reports.