Tom Hardy reveals plans are underway for a second season of Taboo. The actor discusses the pressure to create an epic follow-up to the hit series created with Steven Knight.

Tom Hardy has confirmed that development is actively underway for the second season of his period drama series Taboo, bringing hope to fans who have waited nearly a decade for the return of the character James Delaney. The actor recently discussed the project during promotional interviews for his current television series, Mobland, acknowledging that the long delay has created significant pressure to deliver a substantial and epic continuation of the story. Hardy, who co-created the original series with writer and creator Steven Knight, stated that he remains deeply passionate about the project and that writing efforts are currently ongoing.

Taboo Character Trauma And Supernatural Elements

Hardy portrayed the complex figure of James Delaney, a man presumed dead who returns to Britain after twelve years in Africa to attend his father's funeral. Upon his arrival, Delaney discovers he is the heir to his father's estate, including a valuable plot of land that obstructs the expansion plans of the East India Trading Company. The company is led by chairman Sir Stuart Strange, portrayed by Jonathan Pryce, who employs ruthless schemes to eliminate Delaney as an obstacle to their corporate interests. This conflict initiates a manipulative game of business and violence that defines the first season's narrative.

Also read Mobland Season 3 Confirmed With Tom Hardy Returning To Lead Cast At Paramount+

The character of James Delaney is heavily defined by the psychological trauma he incurred during his time abroad. Hardy explained that Delaney's internal struggles are rooted in the dark history of his family, particularly the story of his mother, an indigenous woman who was bought and transported to Britain by his father. She suffered from mental illness before her death, and her superstitions and old ways continue to haunt both the Delaney household and James's mind. These elements combine with the horrors he witnessed overseas to create eerie, almost supernatural visions that make Delaney unpredictable in the eyes of his enemies.

Hardy Method Acting And PTSD Representation

During the development of the first season, Hardy utilized specific films to inform his portrayal of Delaney's psychological state and trauma responses. He cited watching The Mission, starring Robert De Niro, and the film Taxi Driver to understand the modern concept of PTSD, or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Hardy analyzed how imagery represents something that is projected and internalized, reflecting an unconscious attempt to understand traumatic experiences through dreams and visions.

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Hardy noted that the visions experienced by Delaney are direct reflections of his internal beliefs and fractured psyche. He debated with himself whether the character possessed genuine shamanistic abilities or a spiritual third eye, or if he was simply a damaged individual suffering from severe trauma. This ambiguity allowed Hardy to present Delaney as a character who is underestimated by the East India Trading Company, yet dangerous due to his erratic and unpredictable behavior. The inclusion of these mystic elements was a deliberate creative choice to highlight modern issues through the lens of a different historical era.

Season One Ending And Azores Voyage

The conclusion of the first season left audiences with a significant cliffhanger regarding the future of James Delaney and his crew. After navigating the deadly political machinations of London and confronting the threats posed by Sir Stuart Strange and the East India Trading Company, Delaney and his team set sail for the Azores. They departed under the guise of flying an American flag, a strategic move to obscure their identity and escape the reach of their British adversaries.

For nearly ten years, there has been no official update on what became of Delaney during this voyage. Fans have been left wondering where the character ended up and how his experiences in the Azores might have further altered his trajectory. The lack of new content has not diminished the intensity of the audience's desire for a resolution, as the first season established a compelling dynamic between Delaney and his lawless accomplices, including characters played by Tom Hollander and Stephen Graham.

Future Plans For Taboo Season Two

With the news that scribbling and development are actively taking place, Hardy acknowledged the high stakes involved in continuing the series. He expressed a fear of messing with a project that has become so special, having poured significant creative energy into the first iteration. Hardy emphasized that any continuation will require bold risk-taking and a willingness to embrace the gothic and gritty tone that defined the original show.

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The upcoming season is expected to take Delaney to foreign shores, expanding the scope of the narrative beyond the borders of Britain. Hardy loves the first season precisely because of the risks taken during its production, and he intends to maintain that level of creative ambition. The combination of Delaney's return to a world that has moved on without him, along with the unresolved mysteries of his time at sea, promises a season that must be equally epic and impactful to satisfy the long wait of the fanbase.