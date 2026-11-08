Tom Hardy is set to return as Harry Da Souza in Mobland Season 3 on Paramount Plus, dispelling rumors of his firing due to resolved tensions with producers. The actor rejoins Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren for the new season, adding to his impressive television legacy which includes Peaky Blinders and Taboo.

The year 2026 has initially presented a period of relative quiet for the acclaimed British actor Tom Hardy, whose career has largely been defined by intense performances in major blockbuster films and gritty television dramas.

This calm was recently shattered by news that Hardy has returned to one of his most compelling television roles, reprising his character as Harry Da Souza in the highly anticipated third season of the series Mobland, which airs on Paramount Plus. For much of the early part of the year, there was a significant amount of speculation and skepticism surrounding Hardy's involvement with the project.

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Rumors had circulated widely within entertainment circles and among fan communities that the actor had been fired from his leading role, primarily due to reported tensions that had allegedly formed between him and one of the show's key producers. Although Hardy had already completed filming his scenes for the second season, the uncertainty regarding his future with the series cast a long shadow over the anticipation for the upcoming installment, with many fans fearing that his departure would fundamentally alter the dynamic of the show.

Tom Hardy Confirms Return To Mobland

However, more recent and reliable reports have confirmed that these reported conflicts have been resolved and that the tensions have been laid to rest. In fact, the situation is far more positive than initially feared. Mobland has not only been officially renewed for its third season, but Tom Hardy has also been definitively confirmed to return in the leading role.

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This news comes as a relief to the show's dedicated fanbase, ensuring that the central narrative remains anchored by Hardy's charismatic and complex portrayal of the crime boss. The return of Hardy is further bolstered by the continued presence of other major stars in the ensemble cast, including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, who also reprise their roles for the new season.

The stability of the core cast suggests that the third season will maintain the high quality and intense storytelling that has characterized the series thus far, with production moving forward smoothly after the earlier reported hiccups. While Tom Hardy is globally recognized as one of the premier action and science fiction movie stars of his generation, his contributions to the medium of television have been equally significant and critically acclaimed over the years.

Hardy Television Roles Include Taboo

Among his most famous television roles is his portrayal of Alfie Solomons in the BBC and Starz historical drama Peaky Blinders, a performance that earned him widespread praise and numerous award nominations. Although he did not appear in the recent sequel film, The Immortal Man, his legacy in television remains strong. Nearly a decade ago, Hardy collaborated with Peaky Blinders creator and acclaimed writer Steven Knight on the British crime thriller series Taboo.

This underrated gem, which also starred Hardy, is currently available for streaming in America on Peacock. For viewers who do not have a Peacock subscription, all episodes of Taboo are available to watch for free on various other platforms, including Pluto TV, Tubi, and The Roku Channel, allowing a broader audience to appreciate Hardy's early television work alongside his recent returns to leading roles in major series.