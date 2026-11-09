‘Tom Hardy blows you away’: This dark period drama also starring Sarah Lancashire is a must-watch

Ideal for a cosy night in

With many cold and dark evenings ahead of us, we're planning to spend a lot of time getting cosy on the sofa and watching dramas that keep us hooked throughout.

And one TV series we can't get enough on a long night in isYes, thats right before Jacob Elordi took on the iconic role, back in 2009 Tom Hardy played the brooding and mysterious Yorkshireman, alongside Charlotte Riley as Catherine Earnshaw. The pair starred in the two-part adaptation which initially aired on ITV and it was on the set for the series that Tom and Charlotte, met and fell in love.

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They later went onto get married and have two children together. Based on the iconic novel by Emily Brontë,is about the tragic love story between Heathcliff and Catherine 'Cathy' Earnshaw. The couple meet as children, after Heathcliff is brought home by Cathy's father and becomes apart of their family.

However, despite their growing connection, Cathy ends up accepting a proposal from their neighbour Edgar Linton. Will the pair ever be reunited? The 2009 series starred Tom Hardy as Heathcliff, Charlotte Riley as Cathy and Sarah Lancashire as Nelly, the series' narrator and the housekeeper at Wuthering Heights. Since the adaptation came out over 15 years ago, fans have praised it, especially Tom's performance as Heathcliff.

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One Letterboxd reviewer said of the series: "the chemistry between Tom Hardy & Charlotte Riley is electric.

" While another said: "Tom Hardy completely exceeded my expectations for playing Heathcliff," and another commented: "Of all theadaptations, this is definitely my favourite one so far in terms of authenticity to the novel. Tom Hardy's mannerisms, demeanour, and voice are perfectly aligned with how I imagined Heathcliff when I read the book.

"The series is led by Tom Hardy as Heathcliff, who is now best known for his roles inamongst many others. He's joined by Charlotte Riley as Cathy, who is known for her performances in