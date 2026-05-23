Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren's on-set issues on 'MobLand'

Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren have reportedly had on-set issues on the crime drama 'MobLand.' The insider claimed that Hardy 'can be late to filming too' and that Mirren is 'extremely professional and disciplined.' The source also alleged that Hardy 'swaggers around like a king' and is 'very, very arrogant.'

Tom's character is charming. He's the calm one but it is quite the opposite when the cameras stop. Dame Helen is a joy, she is a total pro and she has worked with so many people over the years.

At one point, the insider claimed that Mirren even found Hardy, 48, playing games on his phone when he was supposed to be somewhere else. She is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude. He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn't like, along with his lateness.

Hardy 'swaggers around like a king' while on set and is 'very, very arrogant.

' They alleged that even the 'behind-the-scenes crew' believes that Mirren 'no longer looks as happy' during scenes with her co-star. It has all become quite personal between them. It feels like Tom is winding her up





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Tom Hardy Helen Mirren Mobland On-Set Issues Late To Filming Frustrated Professional And Disciplined Tone Lateness Swaggers Around Like A King Very Very Arrogant

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