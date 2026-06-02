Tom Hanks' WWII Documentary Series Becomes Global Streaming Hit

Tom Hanks' new 20-episode documentary series World War II with Tom Hanks has quietly become a top performer on worldwide streaming charts. The series, which airs on the History Channel and streams the next day, explores the conflict from Poland's invasion to the atomic age. It has reached number two on Apple TV's global chart and number five on Amazon Prime, receiving largely positive reviews from critics for its ambition and accessibility.

Tom Hanks ' new World War II documentary series, titled World War II with Tom Hanks , has emerged as a quiet but formidable success on global streaming platforms.

The actor's enduring fascination with the Second World War is well-documented; he has starred in iconic films like Saving Private Ryan and co-produced the acclaimed miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific. His latest venture, a 20-episode series on the History Channel, explores the conflict from the invasion of Poland to the atomic age, examining major battles, key leaders, and the human experience of total war.

Since its Memorial Day premiere on May 25, the series has climbed into the top ranks of streaming charts. On the Apple TV store, it holds the number two spot worldwide, trailing only Euphoria, and outperforming popular titles like Rick and Morty and Yellowstone. On Amazon Prime, it sits at number five, behind Dutton Ranch and other top shows. The series is also available for streaming on the History Channel, broadening its reach.

Critics have responded positively overall. John Anderson of The Wall Street Journal praised it as highly ambitious, informative, and entertaining, noting it makes a well-trodden subject feel fresh. Joel Keller of Decider highlighted its comprehensiveness, suggesting even experts may learn new details.

While Jack Seale of The Guardian offered a mixed view, calling the content basic for those with prior knowledge, Danielle Solzman of Solzy at the Movies lauded it as one of the most ambitious and accessible WWII documentary series in recent memory. With only a handful of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, all currently positive, the series has yet to accumulate a substantial audience score.

Each week, the History Channel airs two new episodes on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, with episodes becoming available for streaming the following day. Tom Hanks, born July 9, 1956, in Concord, California, serves as both narrator and executive producer, guiding viewers through this monumental historical narrative.

The show's steady ascent in the streaming ranks underscores a continued public appetite for high-quality, thorough examinations of World War II, delivered with the gravitas and clarity that Hanks brings to the subject





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