Tom Hanks Tackles the Entire War in New 20-Episode WWII Docu-Series

From the executive producer and director of Band of Brothers and The Pacific, comes World War II with Tom Hanks, a new documentary series delving into the events of the Second World War across all theaters.

As there are countless WWII films in his filmography, including his work as the executive producer and director of the TV miniseries Band of Brothers and The Pacific , and feature films Saving Private Ryan, Greyhound, and Masters of the Air, Tom Hanks has done so much within his filmmaking career; it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that he has established his own niche within these categories.

But now Hanks has taken a giant leap forward with his newest project, World War II with Tom Hanks. This isn’t another contained battlefield drama or a prestige miniseries focused on a single branch of the military. The new 20-episode History Channel documentary series is trying to tackle the entire war at once. It’s Hanks' attempt at a definitive version of the war for modern audiences





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World War II Joe Utichi Documentary Series Tom Hanks Exec Producer And Director Band Of Brothers The Pacific

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