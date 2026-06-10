Tom Hanks Reveals Why He and Tim Allen Returned to Toy Story 5

Veteran actor Tom Hanks has opened up about why he and co-star Tim Allen agreed to return to the Toy Story franchise for a fifth film. In a recent interview, Hanks noted that the Pixar team continues to serve them with new ideas, which is why they keep coming back to the series.

Veteran actor Tom Hanks has revealed why he and co-star Tim Allen agreed to return to the Toy Story franchise for a fifth film. In a recent interview, Hanks noted that he and Allen keep coming back to the Toy Story series because the Pixar team continues to serve them with new ideas.

When asked if Pixar needs to pitch plans for new Toy Story movies to them, Hanks replied, 'We take this very seriously. We don't have to do these if we don't want to.

' He continued, 'We only do it because these guys at Pixar come back and say, 'We have another idea. ' We say, 'Do you? Do you really?

' Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton had carte blanche at Pixar, and he thought about it before coming back with a new idea. Hanks also detailed a phone call he had with Allen before they agreed to come on board for Toy Story 5. He recalled, 'Both Tim and I immediately get on the phone.

'You hear this? ' 'Yes, I heard that. ' 'What do you make of it? ' 'I'm not so sure it's going to live up to the other four.

' 'Well, let's give them a shot. ' 'Let's see what they might have to say. ' 'Well, you can go ahead and do it, but I'm going to tell you right now, I have demands. ' And you can quote that.

Hanks and Allen's decision to return to the Toy Story franchise is a testament to the creative team at Pixar, who continue to come up with new and exciting ideas for the series. The success of Toy Story 5 is largely dependent on the Pixar team's ability to deliver a compelling story and memorable characters, and it seems that they have done just that.

The film's premiere has been met with positive reviews, with many praising the emotional and heartwarming story. The movie's trailer has also been released, giving fans a glimpse into the world of Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The film is set to be released in the coming months, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. In related news, a new Katy Perry concert film trailer has been released, and it is electrifying.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the trailer gives a glimpse into the world of the pop superstar as she performs on stage. Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Netflix AI movie has also expanded its cast with a popular MCU actress, who joins Toni Collette and two other actors in the film.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Galitzine will be seen as a male supermodel in a new movie, and Elijah Wood has expressed his interest in bringing a long-dormant Lucasfilm franchise back to television. Taylor Swift has also made headlines after surprising audiences at the Toy Story 5 premiere with an impromptu performance. The success of the film is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Toy Story franchise, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release





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