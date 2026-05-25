Tom Hanks Returns to World War II with New History Channel Documentary

Oscar winner Tom Hanks discusses his enduring fascination with World War II and previews the twenty‑part History Channel series he narrates and executive‑produces alongside historian Jon Meacham, following his earlier collaborations on Band of Brothers, The Pacific and Masters of the Air.

Tom Hanks cannot seem to break his fascination with the Second World War, a theme that has run through his career for more than two decades.

His first major foray into the era came with Steven Spielberg's celebrated 1998 war drama Saving Private Ryan, where Hanks played a young infantryman navigating the chaos of Normandy. Since then he has become a prolific chronicler of the conflict, producing and sometimes appearing in several high‑profile television projects.

The miniseries Band of Brothers (2001) followed the experiences of an American airborne company during the European campaign, while The Pacific (2010) shifted focus to the brutal fighting in the Pacific theater. Most recently, Hanks executive‑produced Masters of the Air (2024), a series that traced the daring bombing missions of U.S. airmen over Nazi‑occupied Europe.

In addition to his behind‑the‑camera work, Hanks returned to acting in the naval thriller Greyhound (2020), portraying an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander tasked with shepherding a convoy through dangerous Atlantic waters. The film earned both strong viewership numbers and critical praise, and a sequel is now in production in Australia, although Apple has not yet announced a release date.

In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the premiere of the new History Channel documentary series World War II with Tom Hanks, the Oscar‑winning actor reflected on why the war continues to draw his attention. He described a nightly, almost spiritual questioning that pushes him to revisit the period: I have been wrestling with this just recently I have been asking myself at nighttime in those moments of the soul why do I keep turning to it again and again for that combination of poetry and solace and enlightenment.

I have come to see it as a mirror for today, a way to explore the palpable choices we face in 2026 rather than simply glorifying the deeds of the 1940s. Hanks argued that the personal decisions made by individuals during the war – choices that often boiled down to a stark contrast between freedom and oppression – have clear parallels in contemporary debates about racial and theological supremacy.

He asked whether similar ideologies still exist, and answered affirmatively, noting that the same fundamental human dilemmas about belonging, power, and moral responsibility reappear whenever societies are pulled into conflict. World War II with Tom Hanks, which Hanks narrates and executive‑produces, represents a partnership with Pulitzer‑winning historian Jon Meacham and will span twenty episodes covering every major theater and turning point of the global conflict.

The series arrives on the heels of Masters of the Air, which, despite receiving an 85 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, was the lowest‑rated entry in Hanks' World War II trilogy. All three television projects were created in close collaboration with Steven Spielberg, who shared executive‑producer duties. While Hanks now spends more time behind the camera, his on‑screen return in Greyhound demonstrated his continued ability to draw audiences to wartime stories.

The upcoming documentary is expected to further cement his reputation as a leading voice on World War II history, and industry insiders speculate that his sustained interest could lead to additional narrative ventures beyond the current slate. Hanks' ongoing engagement with the subject matter suggests that audiences can look forward to more explorations of the era, perhaps even another dramatic series that builds on the success of his earlier collaborations





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Tom Hanks World War II Documentary History Channel Jon Meacham War Series

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