Tom Hanks stars in Toy Story 5 which earns $1 billion, while The Polar Express sees a second wave of popularity on streaming platforms during the holidays. Explore the details.

Tom Hanks has once again proven his enduring appeal in family cinema with the release of Toy Story 5. The film has achieved a massive commercial milestone, surpassing the $1 billion mark at the global box office. This achievement positions the movie as the third-highest-grossing film of the current year, reinforcing the franchise's status as a cultural mainstay.

Toy Story 5 Financial Success and Critical Acclaim

The fifth installment in the Pixar franchise features the voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, and Joan Cusack as Jessie. Critics have praised the film, noting that it feels like a necessary response to societal changes over the last three decades. Taylor Gates of Collider awarded the movie an 8 out of 10 rating, writing that the installment justifies its own existence through its narrative relevance.

Also read Toy Story 6 Status: Pixar Producer and Tom Hanks Discuss Future of Franchise

This level of critical success mirrors the reception of previous entries, yet the financial scale of Toy Story 5 is unprecedented for the series. The film's ability to draw massive audiences demonstrates the lasting power of the characters and the storytelling style that Hanks helped define for the animation industry.

The Polar Express Second Wave of Popularity

While Toy Story 5 dominates the theatrical landscape, Tom Hanks is also central to a resurgence of another holiday classic. The Polar Express, released in 2004, has become one of the ten most-watched movies on HBO Max. The film has recently surpassed the 100-day mark on the streaming service, marking a significant second wave of popularity during the festive season.

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Originally, The Polar Express faced mixed reviews upon its initial release. Critics at the time criticized the animation style, often citing uncanny visual elements. However, public perception has shifted over the last 22 years. What was once considered a technical flaw is now embraced by audiences as part of the film's unique and quirky charm.

Box Office History and Financial Breakdown

The financial trajectory of The Polar Express provides context for its current streaming success. The film earned $320 million in total global box office revenue against a reported production budget of $170 million. This profit was split between a domestic haul of $196 million and an overseas contribution of $124 million. Despite the initial critical divide, the film has established itself as a holiday favorite in households globally.

Tom Hanks contributed significantly to the film's success by voicing five different characters. This performance occurred during his collaboration with director Robert Zemeckis, who has been a long-time creative partner for the actor. The film remains the only feature-length Christmas movie Hanks has starred in to date, adding to its singular status in his filmography.

Hanks' Legacy in Animated Family Franchises

Tom Hanks has become a go-to voice actor for successful family animated films. His involvement in both Toy Story 5 and The Polar Express highlights a consistent ability to anchor major franchises with emotional depth. The success of Toy Story 5, which joins other highly profitable entries in the series, underscores the commercial viability of his voice work.

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As the holiday season continues, both films will remain prominent in the entertainment landscape. The combination of theatrical success for the new Pixar release and streaming longevity for the older Zemeckis production demonstrates the wide-reaching impact of Hanks' career. Audiences continue to engage with these stories, ensuring their place in modern pop culture history.