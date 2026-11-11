Tom Hanks' Polar Express Hits 100-Day Milestone on HBO Max

Tom Hanks' animated holiday classic The Polar Express has reached 100 days in HBO Max's U.S. Top 10, ranking third behind Elf and The Invite as the season approaches. The milestone underscores the film's enduring popularity.

The 2004 animated film The Polar Express, starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles, has crossed a significant threshold on HBO Max, spending 100 days in the U.S. Top 10 as of November 11, 2026. The movie currently holds the third spot, trailing only Will Ferrell's Elf and Seth Rogen's The Invite.

How the Milestone Was Achieved

The Polar Express tells the story of an unnamed boy who boards a mysterious train on Christmas Eve, traveling to the North Pole to see Santa Claus. Hanks voices the conductor, the First Man, and Santa himself, creating a unique performance that blends motion‑capture animation with live‑action likeness. The film's blend of adventure tropes and holiday magic has kept it at the core of Christmas film history.

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Industry and Audience Reactions

Viewership data from HBO Max shows a steady rise in streams, especially as the holiday season approaches. While critics on platforms such as Rotten Tomatoes have offered mixed reviews, audiences have repeatedly highlighted the film's nostalgic appeal and Hanks' versatile voice work. The 100‑day milestone has spurred discussions about the film's potential as a franchise.

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Future Possibilities for the Franchise

In 2024, a sequel to The Polar Express entered development, though the cast and creative team remain unannounced. If production moves forward, it could provide an opportunity for Hanks to reprise some of his iconic roles in a new holiday adventure, maintaining continuity with the original's animated format. The prospect of expanding the world created by author Chris Van Allsburg draws parallels to other modern adaptations, such as the Jumanji franchise.

Broader Impact on Holiday Streaming

The film's performance feeds into a broader trend where classic holiday titles experience renewed popularity each year, especially on streaming platforms like HBO Max. Ranking third in the U.S. Top 10, The Polar Express demonstrates the sustained demand for family‑friendly adventure films during the high‑traffic holiday period. Anticipated release schedules for other Christmas titles, including new seasonal releases, suggest a competitive landscape for audience attention in the coming months.