Tom Hanks Opposes New Voice Acting Oscar Category, Cites Existing Acting Recognition

Actor Tom Hanks argues that existing Oscar categories are sufficient for recognizing voice acting performances, suggesting that if a vocal portrayal is moving, it could be nominated in mainstream acting categories. He cites examples like Andy Serkis's motion-capture work to illustrate his point.

Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks , the iconic voice behind Woody in the Toy Story franchise, has publicly stated his opposition to the creation of a separate Oscar category for voice acting .

In a recent interview, Hanks argued that voice performances are already adequately recognized under the existing acting categories and that a distinct award is unnecessary.

"I think they have enough categories," Hanks remarked, emphasizing that the Academy's current structure can already accommodate the nuance of vocal performance. He explained that the fundamental criterion for any acting nomination is whether a performance moves the viewer, a quality he believes is independent of the technical medium used.

"The judgment is any performance that moved you, so that's a quality," he said. Hanks illustrated his point by referencing actors like Andy Serkis, whose pioneering motion-capture work in films like The Lord of the Rings and the Planet of the Apes series provides raw material for digital characters. He noted that performers who are not visibly present on screen have previously come close to nominations.

"There's been people who have been close to being nominated that do not appear on camera. That could happen to a pure vocal actor," Hanks added. His central argument is that if a vocal performance is powerful enough to resonate with Academy voters, it could and should be considered within the existing Best Actor, Actress, or Supporting fields.

"If they are moved, that means that they are moved by a human being's performance. That's all the requirement," he concluded. This debate over formal recognition for voice acting has persisted for years, often reignited by acclaimed performances or snubs. Proponents of a dedicated category argue that voice work is a specialized craft requiring unique skills-breath control, character creation through sound alone, and often extensive solo studio sessions-distinct from on-camera acting.

They cite examples like Robin Williams in Aladdin or the late great Mel Blanc as benchmarks of the art form. Opponents, echoing Hanks's view, contend that creating a separate category would be a form of segregation, potentially diminishing the perceived prestige of voice work by implying it is a lesser branch of acting.

They argue that the Academy should instead consider voice performances on their artistic merit within the mainstream categories, a stance that would require voters to actively evaluate the vocal contribution as part of the overall film assessment. Hanks himself has a unique perspective on this, having won an Annie Award-the animation industry's top honor-for his voice work as Woody. Yet, he sees the Oscars, the film industry's most prominent awards, differently, preferring integration over separation.

His comments come as anticipation builds for Toy Story 5, set for release on June 19, 2025, which will see Hanks return as Woody alongside Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie. The franchise's enduring popularity keeps the conversation about animation and performance in the spotlight.

Beyond Hanks's specific opinion, the discussion touches on broader questions about how the film industry values different types of performance in an era of evolving technology-from motion capture to entirely digital creations. Should the method of delivery change the criteria for recognition? Hanks's position suggests that the core of acting-the ability to convey emotion and story-remains constant, whether an actor is seen, heard, or both.

This perspective challenges the Academy to look beyond the physical and recognize the essential humanity in any compelling portrayal, regardless of its technical medium. The article also includes a brief author bio for Namrata, an entertainment writer, and lists several other unrelated entertainment news snippets, which are not part of the substantive report on Hanks's statements.

These include headlines about Cynthia Erivo, Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson, Amy Adams, a Law & Order: SVU actor, Disney+ releases, a Toy Story mockbuster, and a Taylor Swift connection to Toy Story 5. These are ancillary and were ignored in the rewrite, focusing solely on the main news item regarding Tom Hanks's view on voice acting Oscars





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