Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Reunite for Toy Story 5 UK Premiere

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen couldn't contain their laughter as they reunited at the UK premiere of Toy Story 5 on Thursday. Hanks, who voices Woody, and Allen, who plays Buzz, larked around on the star-studded red carpet. A host of stars gathered in London's Leicester Square to celebrate the latest release of the franchise.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen couldn't contain their laughter as they reunited at the UK premiere of Toy Story 5 on Thursday. Hanks, who voices Woody , and Allen, who plays Buzz , larked around on the star-studded red carpet.

A host of stars gathered in London's Leicester Square to celebrate the latest release of the franchise. The much-anticipated fifth instalment to the Toy Story series will hit theatres on June 19. Hanks and Allen joined their characters for a fun-filled picture, before reuniting with Joan Cusack, who voices Jesse. Toy Story fans couldn't help but be distracted by Woody's appearance after Pixar dropped the trailer to the long-awaited Toy Story 5 in February.

The film deals with a very modern problem - electronics - as the older toys make their bid to encourage Andy's younger sister Bonnie to make real friends and be present in the real world. However, like Andy himself, who has starred in the films since 1995, the toys have aged over time and Woody has a bald patch. In the trailer, Trixie the dinosaur cheekily admits: 'Someone needs a brown marker.

' Lilypad the tablet questions: 'What are you? Some sort of old man toy?

' This causes an outraged Trixie to exclaim: 'She thinks you're old because you're bald, Woody! ' Woody's bald patch went far from unnoticed by fans on social media and one joked: 'pixar said 'hey millennials, remember woody? yeah he's got a bald spot now. so do you. movie tickets are $18'. Other fans said of Woody's aging: 'That's wild! Woody's finally showing his age after all these adventures.

Time for a toy hair transplant? Can't wait for TS5!

' 'Oh man, can we just take a moment to appreciate the sheer audacity of Woody's paint job in Toy Story 5? I mean, the guy's been sheriff of Andy's room, pizza planet, Bonnie's backpack, and who knows how many storage bins over the years and it finally caught up with him.

' 'damn them kids have them stressing', 'TOY STORY 6: Woody goes to Turkey. ' 'Woody should get a 'BUZZ' Cut lol', 'If he is getting old, what does that mean about me? ' '32M views because Woody finally looks like he's lived through 4 movies and a mid-life crisis. Toy Story 5 really has the toys aging in real-time.

I guess being a toy for 30 years finally caught up to his hairline. Pixar, why you gotta do our boy like that?

' Eagle-eyed fans, however, couldn't help but notice that while Woody has aged, Bonnie has not, with one joking: 'Meanwhile Bonnie is still in kindergarden 16 years later . '





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