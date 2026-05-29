Tom Hanks and the Cast of Toy Story 5 Perform Iconic 'Toy Story Flop' on Stage

Tom Hanks and the cast of Toy Story 5 performed the iconic 'Toy Story Flop' on stage at the film's UK launch event. The franchise will return in June 2026 with a fifth installment. The film features a star-studded cast, including Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, and Keanu Reeves, reprising their roles alongside Tom Hanks. Toy Story 5 will introduce a new challenge for the toys: the digital age.

Tom Hanks and the cast of Toy Story 5 performed the iconic 'Toy Story Flop' on stage at the film's UK launch event. The franchise will return in June 2026 with a fifth installment.

The cast, which includes many veteran actors from the previous films, recently appeared at the UK launch event and performed the 'Toy Story Flop.

' The film features Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Melissa Villaseñor, Kristen Schaal, Keanu Reeves, and Ally Maki reprising their roles alongside Tom Hanks. The film also features Greta Lee, Conan O'Brien, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson, Jeff Bergman, Anna Vocino, John Hopkins, Bad Bunny, Ernie Hudson, and Alan Cumming.

Toy Story 5 will continue from the events of Toy Story 4 and will introduce a new challenge for the toys: the digital age. The film premiered on May 28, 2026, in London and is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on June 19, 2026





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Toy Story 5 Tom Hanks Iconic 'Toy Story Flop' UK Launch Event Digital Age

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