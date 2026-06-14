Tom Hanks' 2016 Film Sully Soars on Streaming a Decade Later

Tom Hanks' 2016 biographical drama Sully, directed by Clint Eastwood, has gained renewed popularity on streaming platforms as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. The film, which grossed $240 million worldwide, tells the true story of Captain Chesley Sullenberger's heroic Hudson River landing and appeals to fans of procedural dramas.

Around a decade ago, Hollywood cracked the code to turn dramas aimed at adult audiences into theatrical hits, and several of them were headlined by Tom Hanks .

In 2017, Hanks starred in The Post, director Steven Spielberg's impassioned response to Donald Trump being elected president. Also starring Meryl Streep, the movie made $180 million worldwide against a reported budget of $50 million. Only two years earlier, Hanks and Spielberg delivered the espionage movie Bridge of Spies, which grossed $165 million worldwide against a reported budget of $40 million. Sandwiched between these films was an even bigger blockbuster.

The movie in question turned 10 this year, and in honor of the occasion, it seems to be taking flight on streaming again. Released in 2016, the film grossed $240 million worldwide against a reported budget of $60 million. It received mostly positive reviews, but was immediately recognized as the kind of film that would appeal to older men. This is the demographic that enjoys shows such as Reacher and Bosch, and stories about everyday American heroism.

Hanks' 2016 movie combined the procedural aspects of those hit shows with perhaps the most memorable example of courage under fire in recent times. It was based on a real-life incident that made headlines in 2009, and also featured Aaron Eckhart and Laura Linney in supporting roles.

The film, directed by Clint Eastwood, tells the story of Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger, who successfully landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River after both engines failed due to a bird strike. The emergency landing, known as the 'Miracle on the Hudson,' saved all 155 passengers and crew aboard. The movie focuses on the subsequent investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which questioned Sully's decision to ditch the plane instead of returning to an airport.

Tom Hanks delivers a restrained and powerful performance as the stoic pilot grappling with sudden fame and intense scrutiny. The procedural elements depict the hearings and simulations, while the human drama highlights Sully's humility and the weight of responsibility. The film's success demonstrated that older audiences were willing to return to theaters for well-crafted, character-driven stories that honored real-life heroism. The film's resurgence on streaming platforms a decade later underscores its enduring appeal.

The combination of a compelling real-life event, strong performances, and Clint Eastwood's no-nonsense direction creates a movie that resonates across generations. While it may not have the flashy spectacle of many blockbusters, it offers quiet tension and moral complexity. The procedural format, similar to crime dramas like Reacher, attracts viewers who appreciate logical problem-solving under pressure.

Moreover, the film's portrayal of an ordinary man rising to an extraordinary challenge serves as a comforting narrative in uncertain times. As streaming services continue to curate content for specific demographics, Sully remains a perfect choice for those seeking earnest, well-made entertainment that celebrates competence and calm under fire. Its journey from theatrical hit to streaming favorite confirms that some stories only grow more powerful with time





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Tom Hanks Sully Clint Eastwood Movie Streaming Biographical Drama

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