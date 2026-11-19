Tom Ford Resort 2027 collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

in 2015: “But I’m an equal opportunity objectifier—I’m just as happy to objectify men. The thing is, you can’t show male nudity in our culture in the way you can show female nudity.

We’re very comfortable as a culture exploiting women, but not men. But I don’t think of it as exploitation . ”, observing: “I’ve objectified men just as much in my career, but you just cannot run those images. I put that perfume bottle between a woman’s breasts, but I also put it between a guy’s butt cheeks, but would accept that.

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” A decade later, Ford’s successor, Haider Ackermann, is still flicking away at the same, still-sensitive cultural double standard, apparently to advocate for equal-opportunity objectification. Following a runway show featuring what the designer termed “ass out” menswear looks, Nicole Phelps observed in her Vogue Runway review: “Ackermann just about out-Forded Tom Ford with this one. ” In this pre-spring lookbook-delivered collection for women—and its simultaneously released brother lookbook for men—Ackermann went all in on symmetry.

Through both pose and clothes he placed a mirror between the genders that broadly reflected similarity, while playing with the nuance of difference. As he observed in one of his prepared statements about these collections: “The deeper I delve into the signs, the more I find freedom in interpreting them. ” That interpretation began with Fordian tailoring that appeared especially “correct” in its severity.

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Double-breasted jackets were cut with strong shoulders, wiry waists, and generous pants, sometimes in pinstripes or dogtooth. Suiting was regularly broken, as with a checked jacket layered over a striped shirt and black leather pants. Elsewhere, the tailoring’s structure was tempered by the liquid flow of silk and the occasional jolt of brilliant color.

Tailoring was similarly commanding in menswear, although there its expression was more consistently rooted in the traditions of masculine dress: Ackermann seemed to be toying delicately with the tensions of tailoring’s masculine convention to redistribute its power. Away from tailoring Ackermann returned to American sportswear and louche, casually-precise dressing. Cropped leather jackets, suede bombers, denim, and sharply fitted leather pencil skirts all had an inherent ruggedness that was made highly refined through fabrication and fit.

The collection expanded into languid, bias-cut dresses, fluid evening gowns, and body-skimming silhouettes in silk and sheer fabrics. The discipline of tailoring gave way to a more liquid glamour—very Fordian—sometimes punctuated by the in-between punctuation of underwear. In the accompanying men’s collection, similar ingredients were rearranged to related effect: the two closely adjacent wardrobes were presented as variations of two closely adjacent personalities whose greatest point of difference was gender.

In both lookbooks, tailored jackets were also worn over boxer shorts, with the models shot in parallel poses. The between-knee perspective of multiple, house-specialty crotch shots of similar looks in the two lookbooks made this founder-established, equal-opportunity approach to objectification eminently clear. Ackermann wrote that this season’s woman was “self-possessed, confident in her sensuality, unwilling to be defined by a single attitude. ”