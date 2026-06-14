Tom Felton Splits from Girlfriend Roxanne Danya After Six Years Together

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has reportedly split from his girlfriend Roxanne Danya after six years together. The couple are said to have met in South Africa and moved to the UK in 2022. Tom is now back on celebrity dating app Raya.

Tom Felton has reportedly split from his girlfriend Roxanne Danya after six years together. The Harry Potter star, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, is said to be back on celebrity dating app Raya after the pair decided to go their separate ways.

The couple are said to have met in her native South Africa and she moved to the UK to be with Tom in 2022. While the pair kept their relationship private, Tom is also no longer following Roxanne on Instagram. And according to The Sun, he has now been spotted on Raya and has updated his profile with a new snap of his dogs. The Daily Mail have contacted Tom's representatives for comment.

Tom and Roxanne were last publicly seen together at the Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone last year. Harry Potter star Tom Felton has reportedly split from his girlfriend of six years Roxanne Dayna as he joins celebrity dating app Raya.

Tom previously dated actress Jade Olivia, who played Draco's onscreen wife Astrid, for eight years and in 2020, co-star Emma Watson revealed that she could remember the exact moment that she 'fell in love' with him while on the set of Harry Potter. The actress - who played Hermione Granger - reminisced about her crush on the actor and vividly recalled him making her heart skip a beat for the first time.

The pair also shared a warm embrace as they hugged with delight while reuniting on camera in The Great Hall for the TV special to mark the film's 20th anniversary. Tom was 14 years old when the first Harry Potter movie came out in 2001, while Emma was just 11. They both starred in all eight Harry Potter films. She recalled: 'I walked into the room where we were having tutoring.

The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.

'And I just don't know how to say it - I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.

'He was three years above me and so for him he was like





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