Tom Felton Opens Harry Potter Shop on Oxford Street With Interactive Wand Experience

Tom Felton tours the new Harry Potter Shop on Oxford Street, highlighting film-inspired displays and interactive experiences available since November 4.

Tom Felton has officially unveiled the immersive new Harry Potter Shop on Oxford Street, guiding viewers through its film-inspired displays and interactive features. The location opened to the public on November 4, establishing a dedicated destination for wizarding merchandise and authentic experiences from the franchise.

Felton appears in a promotional video wearing a Muggle disguise as his character Draco Malfoy, providing a playful tour of the store's attractions. He introduces the exhibits with humor, highlighting several film-inspired details that connect directly to the beloved series.

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The store showcases a wide collection of themed products designed to bring the magical world into the real world. Visitors can find items such as Christmas jumpers and plush toys, with Felton humorously noting that his dog would eat the teddy bears in a heartbeat. This moment offers a glimpse of the actor's playful approach to the tour while showcasing the variety of available goods.

A centerpiece of the shop is a cabinet inspired by Ollivanders, the famous wand shop featured throughout the Harry Potter franchise. This display recreates the distinctive atmosphere of the fictional setting, allowing visitors to see a familiar part of the magical world in person. Felton expresses his amazement at the effort involved in bringing these film props into the attraction.

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The store also includes a detailed recreation of the Knight Bus, adding another recognizable feature for fans exploring the location. As he moves through the shop, the 39-year-old actor compares its overall atmosphere to Diagon Alley. He suggests that visitors will feel as though they have entered the magical shopping street, drawing on his own experience with the setting in the films.

The tour eventually reaches the wand section, where Felton discovers his old wand and recalls the phrase The wand chooses the wizard. He tests whether he still has the magic touch, giving fans a preview of the interactive wand experience available to them. This segment highlights the store's unique ability to let enthusiasts engage with the wizarding world beyond the screen.

Fans gathering for related events have shown significant interest in the new merchandise and experiences. The promotional video links the new attraction to the original franchise while introducing its unique features to a new audience. The store provides a tangible connection to the beloved series, allowing enthusiasts to explore the magic firsthand.