Tom Felton Returns in Cult Horror 'They Will Kill You' Heading to HBO Max

Tom Felton, best known as Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter, stars in the upcoming cult horror film 'They Will Kill You', set to release on HBO Max on June 12, 2026. The film, which underperformed at the box office, follows an ex-con hired as a housekeeper who discovers her workplace is a demonic cult's death trap. With a mixed critical reception, the movie blends dark comedy, survival action, and chaos, reminiscent of 'Ready or Not' and 'John Wick'. Its move to streaming may find a dedicated late-night audience, as often happens with horror films that miss in theaters.

Tom Felton will probably always be Draco Malfoy first in the public imagination, which is both a blessing and a weird career trap. Harry Potter made him instantly recognizable, but it also means every new role has to fight through two decades of audience memory before viewers judge it on its own terms.

That is why his recent genre work, which is now headed to HBO Max, carries substance. The movie had a rough theatrical life. It opened on March 27, carried an R rating, leaned hard into blood, gore, dark comedy, cult violence, and survival-action chaos, then ended up grossing only about $19 million against a reported $20 million budget. That is a bad theatrical equation, but horror has always had a different afterlife than most genres.

A movie can miss in theaters, land digitally, and find the right late-night audience. The Empty Man, Malignant, and Jennifer's Body are good examples of this behavior. Felton's latest film is They Will Kill You, and it hits HBO Max on June 12, 2026. Zazie Beetz leads as Asia Reaves, an ex-con who takes a housekeeping job at the Virgil, only to discover the building is basically a death-trap tied to a demonic cult.

Felton stars alongside Myha'la, Paterson Joseph, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette, with Kirill Sokolov helming the script he co-wrote with Alex Litvak. The critical response has already split in the exact way cult horror often does on RT - the movie has a 64% score from critics, 77% from audiences. The movie is as if Ready or Not, John Wick, and Looney Tunes had a baby with pure chaos.

HBO Max is probably the better arena for that kind of movie anyway





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