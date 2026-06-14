Tom Felton Reportedly Splits from Girlfriend of Six Years, Joins Raya

Tom Felton, the actor known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, has reportedly split from his girlfriend Roxanne Danya after six years together. He has been spotted on the celebrity dating app Raya and has updated his profile with a new snap of his dogs.

Tom Felton has reportedly split from his girlfriend Roxanne Danya after six years together. The Harry Potter star, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, is said to be back on celebrity dating app Raya after the pair decided to go their separate ways.

The couple are said to have met in her native South Africa and she moved to the UK to be with Tom in 2022. While the pair kept their relationship private, Tom is also no longer following Roxanne on Instagram. And according to The Sun, he has now been spotted on Raya and has updated his profile with a new snap of his dogs. The Daily Mail have contacted Tom's representatives for comment.

Tom and Roxanne were last publicly seen together at the Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone last year. Tom previously dated actress Jade Olivia, who played Draco's onscreen wife Astrid, for eight years and in 2020, co-star Emma Watson revealed that she could remember the exact moment that she 'fell in love' with him while on the set of Harry Potter.

The actress - who played Hermione Granger - reminisced about her crush on the actor and vividly recalled him making her heart skip a beat for the first time. The pair also shared a warm embrace as they hugged with delight while reuniting on camera in The Great Hall for the TV special to mark the film's 20th anniversary. Tom was 14 years old when the first Harry Potter movie came out in 2001, while Emma was just 11.

They both starred in all eight Harry Potter films. She recalled: I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don't know how to say it - I just fell in love with him.

I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him he was like you're like my little sister.

Despite being at the centre of dating rumours for years, to Emma's disappointment nothing ever happened between her and Tom, although the actor admitted that he was fully aware of his secret admirer. And according to The Sun, he has now been spotted on Raya and has updated his profile with a new snap of his dogs. While the pair kept their relationship private, Tom is also no longer following Roxanne on Instagram.

Tom said: I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of Yeah, she had a crush on you. I became very protective over her. Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship.

Earlier this month Tom enjoyed a Harry Potter reunion with Daniel Radcliffe after the pair crossed paths at the 14th annual Tony Awards After Party at The Carlyle in New York. The actors couldn't have looked more pleased to see each other as they embraced in a tight hug. Daniel was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Every Brilliant Thing, but lost to John Lithgow in Giant.

However the loss didn't seem to have dented his spirits as he caught up with his old pal





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Tom Felton Roxanne Danya Harry Potter Raya Celebrity Dating App Daniel Radcliffe Emma Watson

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