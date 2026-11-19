Tom Cruise will return as Maverick in Top Gun 3, with development set to begin after the Days of Thunder sequel wraps in 2028. Expect a release near 2029.

Tom Cruise will reprise his iconic role as Pete Maverick Mitchell in Top Gun 3, though audiences should brace for a significant wait before the film reaches theaters. Skydance Media CEO David Ellison confirmed the sequel's status during a recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook conference, revealing that Paramount Pictures is preparing to roll directly into the naval aviator project after concluding production on Days of Thunder 2.

Sequel Development Timeline

Top Gun: Maverick became the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise's career, earning over $1.5 billion worldwide and securing his second-highest critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. This massive commercial success immediately sparked intense discussions regarding a third installment, which has remained in gradual development for several years. David Ellison, who has produced eight films with Tom Cruise, explicitly stated that the studio is currently working on a sequel to Days of Thunder.

Also read Top Gun 3 Confirmed: Paramount Sets 2026 Release for Tom Cruise Sequel

The executive noted that the production team intends to transition directly from the racing sequel into Top Gun 3 once the former concludes. This strategic pacing ensures that the flagship franchise does not lose momentum while managing the actor's demanding schedule. The studio greenlit the film in April 2026, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer officially announcing the development phase at CinemaCon.

Key Creative Personnel

Christopher McQuarrie, a frequent collaborator with Tom Cruise, has confirmed his return to write the script for Top Gun 3. McQuarrie co-wrote the script for Maverick alongside Ehren Kruger, and the duo is expected to reunite for the new installment. Their involvement provides continuity in tone and character development, which will be crucial for maintaining the high standards set by the previous film.

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The script development is part of a broader strategy to keep the Top Gun franchise relevant and engaging. The franchise centers around naval aviators and features high-flying action and drama, a formula that has proven highly successful since the original 1986 film. The latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, was released in 2022 and featured a cast including Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, and Lewis Pullman.

Production Schedule and Release Outlook

Days of Thunder 2 is currently slated for a June 2, 2028 release date. The film was announced as being in pre-production as of August 2026, with Anne Hathaway set to co-lead the project. Jonathan Levine, known for directing Mr. Irrelevant, will direct the racing sequel. Principal photography is likely to kick off at the start of the year following the pre-production announcement.

If Days of Thunder 2 completes principal production by the fall of 2027, the studio and producer will likely start proper planning for Top Gun 3 in the months that follow. This timeline suggests that Top Gun 3 may not hit theaters until closer to 2029. The extended gap between Maverick and the third installment mirrors the nearly 40-year delay between the first and second films, a pattern that could impact box office expectations.