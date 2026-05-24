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Tom Cruise's Final Bow: Highlights of His Career

Movies News

Tom Cruise's Final Bow: Highlights of His Career
Tom CruiseMission: ImpossibleThe Final Reckoning
📆5/24/2026 10:33 AM
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34 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
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In 2025, action legend Tom Cruise made his final bow as one of his most iconic characters in The Final Reckoning. The movie, while considered a box office failure, included performances from some of his best movies. One of the actor's best action films was Collateral, directed by Michael Mann, in which Cruise and a star-studded cast impressed critics and audiences by grossing $217 million against a reported budget of $60 million.

In 2025, action legend Tom Cruise made his final bow as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise with the release of The Final Reckoning .

While the movie proved a summer favorite, grossing almost $600 million worldwide, it’s considered a box office flop, being one of the ten most expensive films ever made. Tom Cruise has made a name for himself as one of the most famous action actors to ever live, after starring in Top Gun and other high-profile movies. One of Cruise’s best action films is 2004's Collateral, directed by Michael Mann.

Starring Cruise and a star-studded cast, Collateral impressed both audiences and critics upon its arrival, scoring a box office haul of $217 million against a reported budget of $60 million. Collateral is about to become available on Starz on June 1, 2026.

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