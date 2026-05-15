Tom Cruise Gets Ready for Top Gun 3 as Paramount Plots Industry-Shaking Mergers

Tom Cruise was spotted in high spirits in London, preparing for takeoff in his helicopter after Paramount confirmed plans for Top Gun 3. The actor, a licensed pilot, continues to embrace both real-life adventure and his iconic Maverick role as Paramount strategizes major studio acquisitions.

Tom Cruise , the actor renowned for performing his own high-risk stunts, exuded enthusiasm as he prepared to board a helicopter in London on Thursday. Fresh off the announcement of Top Gun 3 , the 63-year-old star greeted fans with a cheerful wave before taking off in his personal Airbus H125.

As a licensed pilot since 1994, Cruise frequently navigates the skies himself, whether for work or leisure, and his latest outing suggested he was already immersion into his iconic role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell. The upcoming film, confirmed by Paramount Pictures in April, marks a return to the franchise that propelled Cruise to stardom in the 1986 blockbuster. Paramount co-head Josh Greenstein revealed that the script is well underway, with Cruise reuniting with producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The sequel Top Gun: Maverick became a global phenomenon in 2022, raking in $1.5 billion worldwide and drawing audiences back to theaters post-pandemic—a feat publicly praised by director Steven Spielberg. Though Cruise was not present at CinemaCon when the third film was announced, he narrated an introductory film highlighting Paramount's dedication to theatrical releases. His optimistic closing line, 'The future looks great from here,' set the tone for the studio's ambitious plans.

Meanwhile, Paramount's acquisition bid for Warner Bros. has sparked industry-wide concern over potential cutbacks that could reshape the film landscape. Among Paramount's other high-stakes projects is a Call of Duty movie adaptation slated for 2028, as well as Brad Pitt's survival thriller Heart of the Beast and Johnny Depp's Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. Cruise's passion for aviation mirrors his on-screen persona, reinforcing his reputation as Hollywood's ultimate action star





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Tom Cruise Top Gun 3 Paramount Pictures Jerry Bruckheimer Hollywood Mergers

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