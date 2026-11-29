Tom Cruise returns to franchise filmmaking with a Days of Thunder sequel starring Anne Hathaway, scheduled for a June 2, 2028 release after the failure of Digger.

Tom Cruise is pivoting back to established intellectual properties after his latest original project failed to connect with global audiences. The actor is set to star in a sequel to the 1990 racing drama Days of Thunder, marking a strategic shift away from the risky original material that recently underperformed at the box office.

This announcement comes shortly after the theatrical release of Digger, a film Cruise co-produced and starred in. The project was a significant financial disappointment, failing to recoup its production costs despite the star power of Cruise and the involvement of acclaimed director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The studio is now looking to proven franchises to mitigate risk and ensure commercial viability.

Also read American Made: The Tom Cruise Film That Mirrors Grand Theft Auto VI Gameplay

Days of Thunder Sequel Casting Details

The upcoming Days of Thunder sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2028. Cruise will be joined by Anne Hathaway, who enters production at a time of high industry visibility following her roles in recent projects. Hathaway's casting suggests a move toward high-profile ensemble chemistry to draw in broader demographics beyond the traditional action fanbase.

Jonathan Levine will direct the new film, bringing a different creative vision compared to Iñárritu's previous work with Cruise. Will Staples is writing the screenplay, aiming to balance the high-octane racing elements with the character-driven narrative that defined the original 1990s film. The production team is targeting a shoot in 2027 to align with the summer 2028 release window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Digger Financial Performance Analysis

The decision to return to a franchise follows the poor financial performance of Digger, which is now considered one of the biggest box office bombs in recent cinema history. The film reportedly cost around $125 million to produce, a figure that does not include marketing and distribution expenses. Industry analysts estimate the break-even point for the film was between $250 million and $300 million globally.

Despite the high stakes and Cruise's involvement, Digger earned only $51 million during its global theatrical run. This result was particularly shocking given Cruise's recent streak of hits, including Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible entries Dead Reckoning and The Final Reckoning. The stark contrast between these successes and the failure of Digger has influenced studio confidence in original scripts versus established brands.

Strategic Return to Franchise Filmmaking

Cruise's career trajectory had been defined by a commitment to original storytelling and practical stunts in recent years. However, the commercial underperformance of Digger has signaled a clear return to the safety of known entities. Days of Thunder remains a cult classic with a dedicated fanbase, providing a built-in audience that original concepts often struggle to assemble.

Additional cast members are expected to be announced next year, with the production team likely to add star power to support Hathaway and Cruise. The studio is betting that the combination of proven IP and current A-list talent will avoid the pitfalls that plagued the Digger release. This move underscores the ongoing tension in Hollywood between creative risk-taking and financial necessity for major blockbuster productions.