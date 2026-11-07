Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt Contrast Box Office Success and Failure in 2024

Emily Blunt secured an Oscar nomination and box office success, while Tom Cruise faced a major financial loss. Explore the divergent career paths of the Mission Impossible stars.

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise, the stars of the 2014 cult classic, have experienced vastly different professional trajectories this year. Blunt achieved critical acclaim and commercial success with a role in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi movie Disclosure Day. The film grossed approximately $700 million globally, a result that recently earned Blunt her first Oscar nomination.

Conversely, Tom Cruise delivered what is being reported as the biggest box office flop of his career with the political satire Digger. The movie generated roughly $50 million worldwide against a production budget reported to be as high as $180 million, marking a significant financial underperformance for the studio.

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Box Office Results Diverge Sharply

The financial outcomes for both actors highlight a stark contrast in the current market landscape. While Blunt's recent projects have resonated strongly with audiences, leading to high revenue and award recognition, Cruise's latest endeavor failed to recover its substantial production costs. The $50 million earnings for Digger fall far short of the budget required to break even in theatrical distribution.

This disparity underscores the volatility of the modern film industry. Even established franchises and A-list stars are not immune to shifting audience preferences. The failure of Digger serves as a reminder that high budgets do not guarantee returns, especially for original political satires in a crowded entertainment sector.

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Edge of Tomorrow Legacy and Streaming

Despite their recent divergent paths, Blunt and Cruise previously collaborated on the 2014 sci-fi film directed by Doug Liman. This movie, often referred to by its original title Edge of Tomorrow, was not a massive breakout hit upon its initial release but has since cultivated a devoted following on PVOD and digital platforms.

The film initially generated $380 million worldwide against a reported budget of nearly $180 million. Conventional industry wisdom suggests that such a figure should have resulted in at least $400 million in global gross to turn a marginal profit in theaters. However, the film has demonstrated enduring popularity, evidenced by a recent spike in streaming viewership.

This renewed interest comes as the newly restructured Skydance weighs future options for the franchise. The sustained demand for the original film suggests a potential market for a sequel, a topic that has been discussed for years among fans and industry analysts. The streaming success reinforces the long-tail value of well-made sci-fi action films.

2014 Context and Career Milestones

The release of the 2014 collaboration coincided with a pivotal period in both actors' careers. Tom Cruise had recently revived the Mission Impossible franchise with Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Simultaneously, he was launching his own new franchise with the Jack Reacher series, establishing himself as a leading action star.

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For Emily Blunt, this period marked the early stages of her transition into leading roles for major Hollywood blockbusters. Her recent success with The Devil Wears Prada 2 and the Steven Spielberg project demonstrates her versatility and sustained appeal. These achievements stand in contrast to the commercial challenges faced by her co-star in their earlier joint venture.

Future Implications for the Studio

The mixed results of these recent films may influence strategic decisions at the studio level. Skydance's restructuring phase could see a reevaluation of investment in big-budget original content versus established franchises. The high cost of Digger's failure may make executives more cautious about similar ventures.

Meanwhile, the success of Blunt's projects could encourage further investments in her filmography. The industry will be watching to see if the streaming resurgence of the 2014 film leads to concrete plans for a sequel. The divergence in fortunes for Cruise and Blunt highlights the unpredictable nature of Hollywood's financial ecosystem.