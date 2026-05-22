Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - Strong Streaming Success and Mixed Critical Reception

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, directed by Andrew Bernstein and starring John Krasinski, has recently topped Amazon Prime Video's movie charts in the United States. The film also secured the second position on Amazon Prime Video's overall Top 10 chart in the same week.

Tom Clancy 's Jack Ryan : Ghost War , a Tom Hardy-directed action movie, has recently climbed to the top of Amazon Prime Video 's movie charts in the United States.

Featuring John Krasinski as the titular character, the film has outperformed several top-rated movies on the platform. The story revolves around Jack Ryan and his allies as they embark on a high-risk international mission to uncover a dangerous conspiracy connected to a rogue black-ops organization. The movie premiered globally on May 20, 2026, and its mixed critical reception has not affected its success on streaming





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tom Clancy Jack Ryan Amazon Prime Video John Krasinski Ghost War Performance Audience Interest Critical Reception Streaming Success Andrew Bernstein Andrew Bernstein

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War Arrives on Prime VideoPrime Video releases the highly anticipated action movie Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, but it receives scathing reviews from critics.

Read more »

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War Ending ExplainedJack Ryan makes an explosive Prime Video movie debut.

Read more »

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War Ends Jack Ryan's Romance with Cathy (Maybe for Good)The return of Cathy in season 4 was a hopeful sign that Jack and Cathy would finally get married. However, in Ghost War, Cathy is not in the movie, leaving fans worried about the future of their relationship.

Read more »

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War Disappoints with Low Rotten Tomatoes Audience ScoreTom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, a movie adaptation of the popular Prime Video TV show, has debuted with a low audience score of 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest in John Krasinski's era as the franchise's lead.

Read more »