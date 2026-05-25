Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War on Prime Video

The latest action-thriller on Prime Video, 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War,' brings back John Krasinski as CIA operative Jack Ryan in a sequel to the popular spy series with Aaron Rabin as co-writer and Andrew Bernstein as director.

The number one movie on Prime Video this week is Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War, a highly anticipated film sequel to the Jack Ryan series.

John Krasinski returns as the CIA operative and co-wrote the film with Aaron Rabin, with Andrew Bernstein directing. The movie follows Jack Ryan as he comes out of retirement to help foil an international terrorist plot. It has been very popular on streaming since its premiere last week, even though the critical reception has been quite negative. It’s certainly a must-watch for fans of the gritty spy action franchise.

But if you’re in the mood for something a little different, there are still plenty of options to explore on the platform. One such option is the black comedy action thriller ‘One Battle After Another,’ directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The movie follows a washed-up former revolutionary as he is forced to return to his roots when his daughter is targeted by his old nemesis





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Prime Video Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War John Krasinski CIA Operative International Terrorist Plot Action-Thriller Paul Thomas Anderson Leonardo Dicaprio Sean Penn Regina Hall Chase Infiniti

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