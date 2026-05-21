Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War Ends Jack Ryan's Romance with Cathy (Maybe for Good)

The return of Cathy in season 4 was a hopeful sign that Jack and Cathy would finally get married. However, in Ghost War, Cathy is not in the movie, leaving fans worried about the future of their relationship.

Tom Clancy 's Jack Ryan : Ghost War is the biggest disappointment for fans who want Jack Ryan ( John Krasinski ) and Cathy Mueller ( Abbie Cornish ) to finally get married in Prime Video's Ryanverse continuity.

Directed by Andrew Bernstein and produced and co-written by Krasinski, Jack Ryan: Ghost War aims to ignite Prime Video's Jack Ryan series into a movie franchise. Jack Ryan left the CIA at the end of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4. Ghost War picks up a few years later, with Jack now a private citizen working on Wall Street





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