Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War Director Explains Why Movie Went Straight to Streaming

The director of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War, Andrew Bernstein, explains why the movie was released straight to streaming instead of getting a theatrical release. Bernstein states that the decision was Amazon's and that he and his team were somewhat sad about it, but also excited to get the film out to a wide audience.

The Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War director explains why the movie went straight to streaming. The character Jack Ryan originated in the 1984 Tom Clancy novel The Hunt for Red October.

This book helped catapult Clancy to fame, and led to him continuing to write Jack Ryan-based novels, which have now become extremely successful. Jack Ryan has since been adapted into a Prime Video TV series, and now the movie Ghost War. In an interview with TheWrap, Ghost War director Andrew Bernstein explains why the film did not get a theatrical release. Bernstein first clarified that this decision was Amazon's, and one that he and his team were somewhat sad about.

In fact, he said that this movie was never going to be in theaters, intended for streaming from its origin. Bernstein and his team shot the film as a big theatrical movie, knowing it was going to be on streaming, but they shot it with a large canvas as if it were going to be in the theaters.

It was never going to be in theaters, and I think a lot of us were sad about that fact, but we're also super excited that we get to get it out to the wide Amazon audience, which is probably larger than any theater-going experience anyone could ever have, so the more people to see it the better. While disappointed about the film's relegation to the small screen, Bernstein had an interesting approach to the film's style.

According to the director, he and his team shot this as a big theatrical movie. Even though the film was assumed to be a streaming movie to begin with, they shot it with a large canvas making it adaptable to the big screen as if things were going to change. Jack Ryan has had theatrically released adaptations in the past, beginning with the 1990 film The Hunt for Red October.

The Clancy series had two more adaptations in the '90s, and then a smattering of 21st century releases. This notably included Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, which starred Chris Pine in the titular role.

However, the most widely successful adaptation of the Clancy novels was the Prime Video TV series Jack Ryan. This show debuted in 2018 and featured John Krasinski in the lead role. It received positive reviews overall, holding an 80% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.0 out of 10 stars from users on IMDb. Jack Ryan ultimately had 30 episodes across four well-reviewed seasons.

Given this success, it makes sense why Bernstein may have wished for a chance in theaters when the movie was announced. That said, the movie has still done extremely well on streaming now that it is out. At the time of writing, Ghost War is the no. 1 movie worldwide today on Prime Video. This includes top 5 status in dozens of countries, and no. 1 status in many European countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Austria, and France.

This success comes even after Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War received fairly negative reviews. It holds a 44% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and an even lower 40% score from audiences. This indicates that, even if they do not think it is the best quality, audiences are still interested in Jack Ryan. Whether they would have turned up in large numbers in theaters, though, remains a mystery





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