Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Bashes Prime Video Record, Receiving Lowest Rating Among John Krasinski's Era

Prime Video's release of 'Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War' has received a critical response, with opinions differing about the movie's quality and whether it lives up to the original character and franchise. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a dismal audience score, making it the lowest-rated installment among the Kevin Costner and Chris Pine-led iterations of the Jack Ryan franchise.

Hollywood can't get enough of Jack Ryan as a character, as a brand, as a franchise, but sometimes that means a bit of complacency. Now, we're talking about a character who's been played by multiple stars, sent through several different versions of Tom Clancy’s world, but for many, Prime Video 's Jack Ryan became the definitive on-screen way to depict the character.

Now, with a feature length movie out, surely it would be a roaring success? Well, not if Rotten Tomatoes is anything to go by. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War is now streaming on Prime Video, and the new movie has debuted with a rough Rotten Tomatoes record for Krasinski’s era of the franchise.

At the time of writing, the film has a 49% audience score, which is easily enough to make it the lowest-rated entry among Krasinski’s Jack Ryan projects with viewers





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Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Prime Video Ghost War Rotten Tomatoes John Krasinski James Greer Michael Kelly

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