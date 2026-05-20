Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War - A New Era of Feature Films

Following the successful run of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Prime Video, Ghost War aims to kickstart a new era of feature films based on its central character, Jack Ryan. The film features John Krasinski, Andrew Bernstein, and Sienna Miller and explores the aftermath of Jack's departure from the CIA.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan : Ghost War hopes to kick off a new era of Prime Video feature films based on Tom Clancy's CIA hero. Directed by Andrew Bernstein and co-written and produced by John Krasinski, who plays the title role, Ghost War premiered on May 20th on Prime Video .

After leaving the CIA at the end of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4, Jack is pulled back into espionage to face a rogue black ops unit and a deadly conspiracy. Ryan is reunited with his team from the Prime Video series, with former CIA deputy director James Greer (Wendell Pierce) and Mike November (Michael Kelly) watching his back. Jack Ryan's team is aided by MI6 agent Emma Marlow (Sienna Miller), as secrets from the past long thought buried resurface.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War escalates the action of the Prime Video series and leaves the door open for more Jack Ryan adventures





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Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Prime Video Movie Feature Films Action Spy Thriller CIA Rogue Black Ops Unit Deadly Conspiracy James Greer Emma Marlow Relapse Inhaler House Of Cards Alexander Jingles

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