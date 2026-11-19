Tom Busby of Busby Marou takes home the Rockhampton Hangover Album of the Year award for his solo debut, beating local Queensland acts in a public vote.

Tom Busby has been awarded the Rockhampton Hangover Album of the Year, recognizing his solo debut record in the Queensland music scene. The prestigious public-voted award was presented at The Triffid, a live music venue located in Brisbane and part of the Live Nation portfolio. This honor marks a significant milestone for Busby as he transitions from his work with the group Busby Marou to a successful solo career.

Solo Debut Album Details and Production

The winning album, titled Rockhampton Hangover, was produced by Ben Kweller and recorded in the Texas Hill Country. The record serves as a deep meditation on family, home, and navigating the process of change. Busby spent a considerable amount of time before deciding to make a solo record, eventually returning to storytelling rooted in his personal history and origins.

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Competition and Shortlist of Albums

Busby successfully beat out a shortlist of albums from notable Queensland artists including Clea, Radium Dolls, Platonic Sex, 2 Charm, and The Jungle Giants. The competition highlighted the diversity and talent within the regional music community. Winning against such established acts underscores the strong reception and quality of Busby's new musical direction.

Stakeholder Positions and Artist Reactions

Tom Busby expressed that he was pretty stoked to receive the award, noting that it meant a lot to have The Triffid recognize his work. He extended big thanks to Ben Kweller for the collaboration, everyone who listened to the record, and The Triffid crew for their support of Queensland music. John Collins, co-founder of The Triffid and bass player for Busby Marou, added that Tom had given so much to Queensland music through the band, making his solo step a natural progression.

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Impact on Queensland Music Community

Collins emphasized that making a first solo album is a big thing for any artist. Having the fans vote it their favorite makes the achievement even sweeter. The award was created by Collins to bring attention to music from Australia's Sunshine State and to spark conversations about the artists making it. This initiative aims to highlight local talent and foster a deeper connection between musicians and their audience.

Prizes and Future Musical Projects

As part of the award, Busby received an eight-hour production day at The Triffid and an A$500 merchandise credit from American Apparel. Busby has previously landed three albums in the national top 10 with Busby Marou, including a No. 1 with 2017. The recognition from community radio station 4ZZZ and The Triffid further validates his impact on the industry. This win positions Busby to continue influencing the music landscape with his authentic storytelling.