Tom Brady vs. Will Smith: Which Celebrity’s Team Will Win the E1 Championship?

Tom Brady’s and Will Smith’s teams will battle at the E1 Miami GP 2026 on November 13 and 14, with the double-header deciding this season's champions.

Borja B. Hojas/WireImage/Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images, E1including Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Will Smith, Marc Anthony, LeBron James, and Steve Aoki will compete in two races on consecutive days, marking the championship’s first double-header.

This $14 Million Equestrian Estate Sits Within a Double-Gated Orange County Community “This is set to be an incredible finale to the 2026 Championship and a landmark weekend for E1 as we stage our first double-header,” E1 C.E. O. Jamie Copas said in a statement.

Also read Tom Brady Exits Birmingham City After Three Years

“ With two races on consecutive days, there is still much to play for as teams look to finish the season on a high. ” Team Brady, which won the opening two E1 world titles in 2024 and 2025, respectively, looks particularly strong heading into the championship showdown. Pilots Emma Kimiläinen and Sam Coleman have been on the podium at every round this year, securing 157 points for the team.

That’s not to say Team Brady has it in the bag. Will Smith’s Westbrook Racing is trailing 40 points behind, but could still clinch the championship. Pilots Sara Price and Lucas Ordóñez, who have notched 82 points throughout the season, will have to need to return to the winning form they had earlier in the races and sweep the weekend to become victors.

Advertisement

As for who comes next, Steve Aoki’s Aoki Racing Team sit third with 86 points, while LeBron’s Team AlUla are just two points further back. A podium finish would be especially meaningful for Aoki, given the DJ was born in Miami.

“Amazing to see my team tearing it up in my home race again,” adds Aoki. “We fought all season to get our way into the Championship top three, and there’s no better place to finish the season strong than in front of a Miami crowd. ”“fly” across the water from the E1 Ocean Club. Title partner Bombay Sapphire is also holding an exclusive race-day celebration on a private Team Brady yacht docked at the Ocean Club.

Fans at home across the U.S. can watch all the racing action on CBS Sports. (For those abroad, check out how to watchRachel Cormack is a digital editor at Robb Report.

She cut her teeth writing for HuffPost, Concrete Playground, and several other online publications in Australia, before moving to New York at the…Baltic’s New 80-Foot Sailing Yacht Is a Lean, Green, Racing MachineLürssen’s New 335-Foot Megayacht Has One of Its Largest Beach Clubs YetTom Holland Says Starring in ‘The Odyssey’ Has Given Him an ‘Ambition to See What Else is Out There For Me’