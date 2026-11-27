Tom Brady emphasized the sanctity of the NFL locker room and the importance of team unity over individual glory, reflecting on his own career and offering advice amidst recent public tensions involving Aaron Rodgers.

Kevin Burkhardt brought up the situation during the Eagles-Cowboys game, noting that Rodgers"basically burned the house down" in his interview on the"Pat McAfee Show,""The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Brady said.

"It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates, you're fighting with your coaches, you're always acting as a team together, and it shouldn't always be the place for private things to become public.

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" Burkhardt noted that Rodgers is a sure-fire Hall of Famer and said that if his last pass is the one he threw last Sunday, it's a sad way to end. Brady agreed and compared it to his own career.