Tom Brady Shares Ideal International Soccer Stadium To Host An NFL Game

Tom Brady would have loved to play an international NFL game in this Italian soccer stadium.

Tom Brady played in four international games over his decorated 23-year career. He played two in London before playing a game in Mexico City in 2017.

He was also part of the NFL's first game in Germany, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get a win in Munich in 2022. But if Brady could have had authority over where to be sent for an international game, he would have selected a site that has yet to host an NFL game.

Also read Tom Brady Parts Ways With Birmingham City Football Club

"I would say San Siro in Italy, where AC Milan plays," Brady said when asked where he would most like to play an international game in the most recent edition of #AskTom. "The way those Italian fans cheer all game long," he said. "I would have loved to play in front of them at least once in my career. ""Another bonus one: Lake Como," Brady said.

Lake Como, which is also known as Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, is currently home to Como 1907, while the Italian men's national team occasionally plays matches there. The stadium is small, seating 13,600, but it's been called one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world for its lakeside view. Lake Como Stadium is viewed as one of the beautiful stadiums in the world.

Advertisement

As Brady seems to have a particular fondness for Italian stadiums, he couldn't help but envision what San Siro would be like if it hosted a game between heated divisional rivals, like the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

"That would be pretty frightening," Brady said. "It'd be like Mad Max escaped from LA. I'm not sure many of you guys would make it out of that stadium. It would be a complete zoo.

" The NFL will head to Munich in Week 10 as Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, will face the Detroit Lions at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich. It's the eighth international game of the 2026 season, and the only one in Germany. London has hosted three games. Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Madrid each hosted one earlier this year.

Mexico City will host the ninth and final international game of the 2026 season in Week 11. Tom Brady played in four international games in his NFL career, including two in London. The NFL has yet to travel to Italy for a game, but has expanded to add new cities each season. Milan could certainly be a site for the future.

Advertisement

And while Brady wouldn't play in San Siro, he could certainly soak it in as a supporter of the sport.2026 NFL Quarterback Tiers: The Three QBs At The Top; Who's Replacement Level? NFL Fact Or Fiction: Jordan Love Will Win MVP? Cowboys Going To The Playoffs? Roll The Tape: Can Kirk Cousins Save The Vikings' Super Bowl Hopes?

Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: UCLA Is Enjoying 'The Big Ten Schedule Lottery'The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, RankedFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.