Tom Brady says Brock Purdy is operating at 2.0 podcast speed and names his full NFL power rankings, with Purdy leading the 49ers to the top spot.

Tom Brady has awarded the San Francisco 49ers the number one spot in his latest NFL power rankings, citing a stunning performance by quarterback Brock Purdy against the Minnesota Vikings. Brady highlighted Purdy's exceptional speed and efficiency, comparing his decision-making process to listening to a podcast at double speed. This ranking shift follows the 49ers securing a crucial victory that solidified their position at the top of the league standings.

Brady explained that Purdy is operating at a 2.0 speed, far outpacing other quarterbacks who are functioning at 1.0 or 1.5 speed. He emphasized that Purdy is thinking faster, making quicker decisions, and releasing the ball with remarkable rapidity. This efficiency has translated into statistical dominance, with Purdy leading the league in passer rating and ranking high in touchdowns and passing yards this season.

Also read Joe Burrow Flames Out on Kalshi’s NFL MVP Market While Brock Purdy Rises

The 49ers demonstrated this dominance on Sunday night in Mexico City, where they built a significant lead against a tough Minnesota defense. Purdy threw three touchdowns, including a pivotal performance that helped San Francisco maintain control throughout the game. The Niners scored two touchdowns in just nine seconds before halftime, effectively blowing the game open and leaving the Vikings unable to mount a meaningful comeback.

Defensive stability has also been key to the 49ers' success, as they continue to allow the fewest points in the NFL. The defense forced the Vikings into difficult drives and prevented them from finishing opportunities, even when field goals were missed. This combination of high-powered offense and stifling defense has given the 49ers the best record in the NFC heading into their next matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

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In other rankings news, the New York Giants finally entered the top ten, a milestone Brady acknowledged despite his long-standing frustration with the franchise. J.J. McCarthy has stabilized the team since taking over, winning three of his last four games and developing a strong connection with receiver Malik Nabers. The Giants are now firmly in first place in the NFC East under head coach Brian Daboll, marking a significant turnaround for the organization.

The Los Angeles Rams climbed three spots to remain in the top ten, extending their winning streak to four games. Brady praised the team's resilience, noting that they have a challenging schedule ahead with games against the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. He specifically defended the elite connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, asserting that their partnership remains one of the most dangerous in the league despite recent skepticism.

The Detroit Lions continue their impressive run with six consecutive wins, showcasing a balanced attack that includes strong defensive plays. Aiden Hutchinson's absence has not derailed their momentum, as the team has found ways to win consistently. They are now poised to potentially shake up the NFC North standings, focusing purely on securing victories rather than worrying about external narratives or rankings debates.

The Buffalo Bills also secured a dominant win, handling the Miami Dolphins without punting the ball a single time. Their defense has not allowed a touchdown in three straight games, marking a significant improvement from their early season struggles. Josh Allen led the charge in all-white uniforms, proving that the Bills remain a formidable force in the AFC as they prepare for a critical Thursday night matchup against the Chiefs.

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Jacksonville Jaguars struggled in their recent contest, accumulating thirteen penalties in a loss to the New York Giants. Brady noted that while Trevor Lawrence and the offense made the game close late, the team failed to secure the win. The Jaguars still hold a three-game lead in the AFC South, but they must address their discipline issues as they face the Tennessee Titans in their next game.

The final top ten includes the Chicago Broncos, who surged past the Las Vegas Raiders after a rookie running back scored three touchdowns. Brady emphasized that winning is the primary goal for all these teams, with each squad stacking victories to build momentum. The rankings reflect a highly competitive season where every game carries significant weight for playoff positioning.

Brady concluded that the 49ers and Bills are applying serious pressure on the rules for holding the number one spot, but San Francisco earned the top ranking through superior performance. He plans to attend the upcoming 49ers game against Seattle to witness their continued success firsthand. The rankings also highlighted the emergence of young talent and the enduring excellence of veteran leaders across the league.