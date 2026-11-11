Tom Brady Week 9 NFL Power Rankings: Bears Stay No. 1, Bills and 49ers Push

Tom Brady's Week 9 NFL power rankings keep the Chicago Bears at No. 1, but the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are closing in after decisive wins.

Tom Brady's Week 9 NFL power rankings are here, and the top spot is in question. The Chicago Bears stayed at No. 1 for now, but their narrow win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has opened the door for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Typically, Tom Brady doesn't change the No. 1 spot in his power rankings if the team won the week before. However, the results from Week 9 might cause the GOAT to crown a new No. 1 team. The Bears didn't have the best showing after earning the No. 1 spot last week, needing a buzzer-beating field goal to take down the Buccaneers. Brady said, I'm going to have to think about this one, actually.

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Tom Brady Evaluates Bears Top Spot

What happens to the No. 1 team on a bye week? Maybe the door is open for Buffalo to force their way to the top. The Bears needed a buzzer-beating field goal from Cairo Santos to beat the Buccaneers. The defense created pressure all night, and Caleb Williams definitely made it hard on himself with four interceptions.

But Chicago stays at No. 1 for now. Brady said, Great teams have to win ugly sometimes. The Bears haven't lost since Caleb came back, and now they get a bye to clean things up. The Buffalo Bills are knocking on the door of the top spot.

They dominated the Minnesota Vikings, and it was their seventh straight game with a touchdown from Josh Allen. The Bills lead the league in scoring and have the best record in the AFC. The No. 1 spot is in their sights. The San Francisco 49ers looked well-rested coming off a bye and crushed the Las Vegas Raiders.

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They forced five turnovers, scored on one of them, and never punted the ball back. They're 7-1 and in command of the NFC West. Brady said, It's rare to have any breathing room in that division. There are some really good football teams in that division.

Bills And Niners Challenge Leaders

I know the Rams have not played as well as they've wanted, and the Seahawks as well. But the Niners always find a way to figure it out. They've been banged up with a lot of injuries, but they just keep churning out their wins. The Cincinnati Bengals finally make their debut in Brady's rankings.

They have won four straight games, scoring 30-plus in each. Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns against Atlanta, ran in another, and the Bengals didn't turn it over once. Brady said, I may have been sleeping on this team. Burrow just keeps getting better and better every single week.

He's got so much chemistry with his star wideouts. I love the way he's playing. He's got command. He's got all the physical tools.

He's really coming into his own this year. You know, Cincy doesn't have a great win on their résumé yet, but that could change against Pittsburgh on Sunday night with first place in the AFC North up for grabs. The Pittsburgh Steelers had the week off and watched Cincinnati pull even with them in the AFC North.

Bengals Debut In Power Rankings

Pittsburgh hasn't lost since that last Thursday night game in Cleveland, and they own the tiebreaker over Cincy after beating them back in September. Brady said, Sunday night, somebody walks out of Ohio alone in first place. Get your popcorn ready. There's a reason why they call the AFC North the black and blue division.

Hard-hitting teams, always good defenses and always in cold conditions. I love this division. I love that they always come to show out. And every team in this division is always tough to beat.

Elsewhere, the Green Bay Packers jumped from outside the top 10 all the way to No. 7 after a dominant 45- something win in Foxborough. Jordan Love threw bombs all over the field, and the defense came up big with three interceptions. That knocked New England out of the top 10. The Packers' dominant showing shocked everyone, including me.

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The Pack dropped 45 on the Patriots. Now Minnesota comes to Lambeau in a battle between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Detroit Lions haven't lost since September, and their defense led the way as Miami never found the end zone. Jahmyr Gibbs punched in the only touchdown.

Next up is a trip to Germany to face the Patriots. Brady's local tip: avoid the beer hall, guys. Stick to carb loading with those pretzels. They just keep stacking wins.

Packers Rise While Lions Continue Streak

Next up, a quick trip to Germany - as quick as that can be - against the Pats. The Jacksonville Jaguars went into Baltimore on a short week and dominated the Ravens, holding them under 60 passing yards. Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. hooked up for another long touchdown. Jacksonville did what great teams do against rookie QBs: dominate.

The defense held the Ravens under 60 passing yards. That's a three-game lead in the division with Tennessee next, and Jacksonville might have this division wrapped up by Thanksgiving at this rate. The Denver Broncos found a way to win in the fourth quarter again. They trailed Carolina late, then scored two touchdowns in the final quarter to take control.

It's their fifth straight win, first place in the AFC West, and a bye week to rest up. Bo Nix threw for two scores. Not bad for a team that never makes it easy on themselves. Stop me if you've heard this before: Denver found a way to win in the fourth quarter again.

Brady also noted that Kenneth Walker breathing down everyone's neck from the 10 spot should scare everyone on this list. The Kansas City Chiefs cleaned up their penalties and barely had any all afternoon, while the Jets settled for field goals. Last week, Brady said to clean up the flags and the offense would be right back in it.

And Kansas City was listening because they barely had a penalty all afternoon, and the Jets spent the whole day settling for field goals. The full rankings will be revealed next week, but Brady hinted that Buffalo could force their way to the top. The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers each picked up decisive wins, staking their claims to be the best team in the NFL.

So, does Brady think we now have a new No. 1 team in the league? Tune in to find out.