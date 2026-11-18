Tom Brady says Joe Burrow is the obvious best quarterback in the NFL after his dominant Week 10 performance. Brady's power rankings also feature the Rams rising and the Bengals climbing.

Tom Brady has officially crowned Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the best player in the National Football League. The former champion made this declaration after Burrow delivered a masterclass performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Burrow threw four touchdown passes without a single interception to secure a decisive twenty-point victory.

The statistical evidence supporting Brady's choice is overwhelming and undeniable. Burrow currently leads the entire NFL with an average of 310.6 passing yards per game. He also holds the record for most passing touchdowns with twenty-seven, leading the second-place quarterback by five scores despite playing one fewer game than his closest competitor.

Also read Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Joe Burrow and Jahmyr Gibbs put up milestone performances in Week 10

Burrow's passer rating of 117.7 stands as the highest among all active quarterbacks in the league. His dominance was on full display during the first half of the Sunday contest against Pittsburgh alone. He accumulated three hundred two passing yards before halftime, showcasing an offensive firepower that has silenced doubters.

This performance marks a historic milestone for the Cincinnati franchise. Burrow became only the second quarterback in NFL history to throw four or more touchdown passes in five consecutive games. The Bengals have now won five straight contests, scoring thirty points or more in every single matchup.

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Brady emphasized that the need for a signature win is no longer a concern for Cincinnati. The team sits alone at the top of the AFC North division heading into their Monday Night Football matchup against Washington. Brady noted that the defense held the Steelers out of the end zone entirely while the offense controlled the clock for over forty minutes.

In the broader rankings, the Los Angeles Rams have re-entered the top ten after securing their fourth consecutive victory. Matthew Stafford orchestrated the offense with three touchdown throws while the defense maintained strict control over the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams will now enjoy a much-needed bye week before hosting the Green Bay Packers.

Patrick Mahomes continues to rewrite history for the Kansas City Chiefs. The superstar quarterback recently surpassed Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in a quarterback's first ten seasons. Kansas City remains tied for first place in the AFC West as they prepare for a critical Thanksgiving night showdown in Buffalo.

The Minnesota Vikings continue to assert their dominance with the league's best defense. They recorded eight sacks and four takeaways in their recent victory, a performance Brady described as ridiculous. Kirk Cousins made a emotional return to face his former team, adding extra intensity to the contest.

San Francisco moved up to number two in Brady's rankings after their high-scoring affair in Dallas. The Niners put up forty-six points and moved the ball at will against the Cowboys. Brock Purdy displayed exceptional confidence and accuracy, complementing an elite playcalling scheme by Kyle Shanahan.

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Buffalo slipped a spot in the rankings despite beating the New York Jets by nearly twenty points. The Bills maintain the best record in the AFC but must avoid traps against Miami before facing the Chiefs. Their defense has not allowed a touchdown in two weeks, providing a strong foundation for their playoff push.

Jacksonville holds a commanding four-game lead in the AFC South with three straight wins. Cam Little remained perfect from the field, proving to be a reliable weapon for the Jaguars. The team faces the New York Giants next while maintaining focus on regular-season improvements rather than premature playoff celebrations.

Denver's five-game winning streak continues despite watching Kansas City climb the division standings. The Broncos have only lost to San Francisco and Kansas City, building a strong resume. They host the Raiders in a crucial divisional showdown where margin for error is non-existent.

The race for the NFL MVP award appears to be the most competitive in recent memory. Several star quarterbacks are putting up fantastic numbers this season. However, Brady believes the choice for the best overall quarterback is clear based on current form and impact.