Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Bears Jump to No. 1 After 34-17 Win Over Seahawks

Tom Brady moved the Chicago Bears to No. 1 in his power rankings after their 34-17 victory over the Seahawks, while the Steelers entered the top ten and the Vikings dropped after their first loss.

Tom Brady has made the Chicago Bears the new No. 1 team in his NFL power rankings. The move comes after the Bears delivered a decisive 34-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the defending champions, on the road.

Tom Brady Ranks Bears Number One

Caleb Williams, D Andre Swift, and newly acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons all showed out in the win. Before the game, Brady had teased that Chicago could jump from No. 6 to No. 1 with a win over Seattle. The Bears made it tough for Brady not to be a man of his word. The debate for the top spot was not without competition.

Also read NFL power rankings Week 9: Where do Bears, Seahawks settle after Monday night clash?

The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos also picked up impressive victories in Week 8. The Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss of the year, adding another layer to the discussion. Brady noted the strong performances from other top teams but ultimately decided the Bears had done enough to claim the No. 1 ranking. Brady also welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers into his top ten.

He said, I kind of chose a temporary winner from the Cloud of Dust that s the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers, welcome to the top ten. The defense lived in Cleveland s backfield all afternoon, and the offense ran it all over them. Aaron Rodgers and Co. secured payback for an earlier loss to the Browns.

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They have won four in a row and hold sole possession of first place in the division. Their defense has been suffocating during the streak. Brady added that Rodgers has done a great job playing from the pocket this year, calling him an ageless wonder. The Kansas City Chiefs dropped after their second straight loss, falling to the Broncos in Denver.

Chiefs Slide After Loss To Broncos

Brady had the Chiefs at No. 2 two weeks ago when they were unbeaten, but now they have slid. He said, This one in Denver kind of stings. K.C. had a lead going into the fourth and didn t score again. Over 100 yards in penalties will do that to you.

Brady also said, The refs made the right call, regarding a late penalty. He added that Pat Mahomes looked like Pat Mahomes again with three touchdowns and no picks. Brady believes if the Chiefs clean up the flags, the offense will be right back in it as the Jets visit Arrowhead. Brady praised the New England Patriots for their comeback win in Miami.

He noted they went into the half down double digits but flipped a switch, scoring three straight touchdowns for the win. Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel helped steady the ship through crazy South Florida weather. Brady, who will return to Foxboro this weekend, is excited for the Packers at Patriots game on Sunday. He mentioned a big reunion for the 2016 team, Gronk s induction ceremony on Saturday, and seeing many friends.

He joked, I am going to need a new parking pass, though. Hey Vrabes, can you help me out there? The Minnesota Vikings lost their first game of the season in Detroit. Brady, who was in attendance, said the Vikings couldn t slow down the Lions ground game in the second half and couldn t put together a drive late when they needed a touchdown.

Still, they are 6-1 and nobody has allowed fewer points. The Bills are in Minneapolis on Monday night, which Brady sees as a good bounce back spot. He also discussed Kyler Murray, saying he has done a very good job protecting the ball and can still make plays with his legs. Brady weighed the Vikings and Lions for his rankings, noting he initially had one-loss Minnesota ahead of Detroit.

But he remembered the head-to-head tiebreaker rule and applied it. The Lions ran for over 200 yards and found the end zone late for a go-ahead touchdown. That connection, between Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, keeps finding the end zone and has become one of the most dangerous combos in the league. With the Vikings loss, there are no unbeaten teams left in the NFL, and Detroit has won three in a row.

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Texans Lead Division While Broncos Win

The NFC North is shaping up for great divisional battles later this year. In the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts were blown out, and the game was over by halftime. Brady said the runaway watch is officially on. The Texans extended their division lead to three games with a chance to extend it Thursday against a reeling Baltimore team.

A Texans player caught a touchdown a couple of weeks after getting benched in London, and the defense took an interception back almost the length of the field. Brady addressed the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix. He said there has been a lot of discussion about Nix and his struggles getting the ball down the field, but while everyone was discussing that, the Broncos just won another game.

Nix did what he needed to do, helping punch it into the end zone twice. His clutch numbers keep getting better, and that s four straight wins. The Broncos are unbeaten at home and keep finding a way to win late. Brady said, These guys believe in themselves.

They believe in each other. And first place in the AFC West belongs to Denver. Nix s 13 fourth-quarter comebacks including playoffs are the most a QB has recorded in the first three seasons of their career. The San Francisco 49ers return to the Bay Area and hold a high ranking during their bye week.

Bills Defend Against Ravens Backup

They are 6-1, tied with Minnesota for the best record in the NFC, and in control of the NFC West. Brady also touched on the Buffalo Bills, noting that after Lamar Jackson left after one play, the game everyone wanted to see didn t fully materialize. But it gave the Bills defense a chance to gain confidence against backup Ravens quarterbacks. Josh Allen is already at 20 total touchdowns on the year.

Brady called that insane and noted the Bills still have the most points in the NFL. He said, I had them at No. 1 when I first started thinking about this list. They re definitely deserving, but I had another idea. Last week, I asked if Chicago could go from No. 5.

The answer, according to Brady s latest rankings, is yes, all the way to No. 1.