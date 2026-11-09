Tom Brady’s babysitter ‘shocked’ him with appearance at Patriots-Packers showdown

Tom Brady was dealt quite the surprise during Fox’s broadcast of the Packers-Patriots game on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady was dealt quite the surprise during Fox’s broadcast of the Packers-Patriots game on Sunday afternoon. While highlighting Green Bay safety Evan Williams after he caught a tipped interception during the second quarter, play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt pointed to the player’s mom, Dani, in the crowd, who also happened to babysit a young Brady many years ago.

Packers safety Evan Williams’ mom, Dani Williams, was a former babysitter of Tom Brady’s when he was 5 years old.

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“Evan Williams grew up in the Bay Area and his mom said that when I was 5 years old, she was babysitting me,” Brady went on. “I said ‘I hope I was good when she was babysitting me. ’ Maybe should throw in an extra tip now for me being a bad boy.

'”Following the Packers’ dominant 45-27 win at Gillette Stadium, Williams admitted to reporters that his mom dropped the bomb on him too while he was in high school. “I remember her telling me when I was growing up … I was probably starting high school or something, and she just tosses it out, ‘Oh yeah, I babysat Tom Brady, by the way,’ and then continues another conversation,”. “I’m like, ‘woah, woah, woah, we gotta go back.

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’ So I was never really too sure, but apparently it’s true. ” Williams, 25, was born in Los Gatos, Calif. and had college playing stints at Fresno State and Oregon before he was drafted in the fourth round by Green Bay in 2024. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on before a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks in Foxborough, Mass. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Brady, 49 was born in a suburb of San Francisco — San Mateo, Calif. — before he went on to have a Hall of Famer career, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl nominations.

Sunday was the Patriots legend’s first time calling a game for Fox at Gillette Stadium, his old stomping grounds. It was also the same weekend the organization was honoring Rob Gronkowski, inducting him into the Patriots Hall of Fame, and welcoming back the Super Bowl-winning 2016 team to mark the 10th anniversary of the victory. The Packers will host the Vikings in Week 10 while the Patriots will fly to Munich to face the Lions .

Packers safety Evan Williams' mom, Dani Williams, was a former babysitter of Tom Brady's when he was 5 years old. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on before a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks in Foxborough, Mass. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.