Tom Brady discusses his parenting journey on the High Performance podcast, sharing how he learns from mistakes and mentors his children Jack and Benjamin.

During the November 22 episode of the High Performance podcast, Tom Brady acknowledged his ongoing journey to become a better father to his three children. The 49-year-old retired NFL quarterback shared that prioritizing his children's needs and perspectives is central to his personal life philosophy. He emphasized the importance of actively engaging with his kids to understand their values, drivers, and fears.

Parenting Approach and Mentorship

Tom Brady explained that his strategy involves going where his kids are emotionally and mentally. He stated that it is a critical lesson to ask his children what matters most to them and how he can support their specific values. Being open and present allows him to be relatable to his younger children, a skill he refined during his extensive professional football career.

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Brady compared his parenting mistakes to interceptions thrown during his time as a quarterback. He admitted that he has made errors in judgment and has tried to learn from each one. He expressed hope that he is a better parent today than when he first began raising his children and aims to continue improving over the next decade.

Family Time in Alaska

The athlete recently spent quality time with his sons, Jack and Benjamin, during a trip to Alaska. On July 28, Tom Brady shared photos on Instagram showing himself with his sons, who were noted to be nearly as tall as him at ages 18 and 16. The images captured a moment of connection as the family enjoyed their vacation together.

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During this time, Brady focused on soaking up lessons from his children. He described a process of taking their input and applying his own thirty-plus years of experience to guide them. He noted that while he is older, he listens to their day and then offers perspective based on his own journey at their ages.

Open Communication with Kids

Brady has doubled down on ensuring his children learn necessary life lessons without being let off the hook. He views his role primarily as a mentor for his children. He recalled a recent conversation with his son Benjamin about dinner table interactions.

Benjamin pointed out that conversations often start easily but become serious quickly. Tom Brady admitted that the coach in him sometimes emerges, but he strives to remain non-judgmental. His goal is to understand his children's perspectives while helping them understand his own.

Retirement and Family Balance

While Tom Brady loved the daily routine of football and coming to work, he always recognized the importance of home life. He recalled a 2012 interview where he spoke about giving his sons attention, affection, and discipline. Now retired, he fully embraces this role and the challenges that come with being a dad.

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The former quarterback continues to learn from his mistakes and strives to be a better parent. He uses his platform and experiences to mentor his children and ensure they receive the guidance they need. His approach focuses on mutual understanding and respect between father and children.