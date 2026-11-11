Tom Brady Parts Ways With Birmingham City Football Club

Tom Brady has left his minority ownership role at Birmingham City Football Club after a split a source called not pretty, with the club thanking him for three years of support.

Tom Brady has parted ways with Birmingham City Football Club, and the split was not a pretty one, according to a source familiar with the situation. The club, known as BCFC, announced his departure on Monday, and Brady is no longer a minority owner of the club.

BCFC confirmed the news on its website and expressed sincere gratitude for Brady's association with the club. The statement thanked him for his involvement with and unwavering support for the club over the last three years.

Also read Tom Brady exits Birmingham City stake as soccer club tops English second tier

How the Brady Exit Unfolded at BCFC

Brady's exit followed a period in which he held a stake in the club and served in an advisory role. He became a minority investor and chairman of the advisory board months after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

The club's statement described his contribution in warm terms. It said it was truly amazing to have someone with Brady's experience and passion associated with the club, and that BCFC looks forward to building on that foundation from the training ground to the Birmingham community.

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A source told Page Six that Brady's support for the club wavered over time and that his disillusionment became apparent before the separation. The source described a clear shift in his engagement with the team after an earlier period of active involvement.

According to the source, Brady used to attend games and promote the club on social media, and he would also speak to the press about the season. Eventually, the source said, he completely checked out from the team.

Competing Views on Coaching and Commitment

The dispute centers on the club's coaching decisions and on how much Brady was willing to contribute. Nearly eight weeks after Brady was appointed, BCFC hired Wayne Rooney as its head coach, and the source said Rooney lasted 83 days.

The source said Rooney questioned his work ethic. That criticism, the source suggested, aligns with statements Brady made previously. In the 2025 documentary Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues, Brady delivered a work ethic remark about Rooney, according to the reporting.

Brady's own public messages during his tenure emphasized humility. In a video announcement on the club's social media pages, he said he had a lot to learn about football, but added that he knew a few things about winning and that success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching.

The source also raised questions about Brady's priorities. The source claimed he would fly to New York City to walk in a Gucci runway show for $180,000 but would not attend BCFC games, adding that the club had given him equity and expected support in return.

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The source further argued that his small amount of equity would still be worth several million, and that he was doing nothing for it. These accusations come from an unnamed source, and the reporting does not include a direct response from Brady on those specific points.

Brady's Farewell and What Follows at Birmingham

Brady publicly closed the chapter with a message of thanks to the club's players and to head coach Chris Davies. In an Instagram post made after Page Six reached out for comment, he said being part of Birmingham City Football Club over the last three years had been one of the most rewarding journeys of his life.

Brady also said he would always be rooting for the club's success. The statement from BCFC and Brady's post together present a formal farewell, even as the source account describes a far more strained relationship behind the scenes.

For supporters in Birmingham, the departure ends a high-profile link between an American sports icon and an English Football League club. Brady's exit removes a figure who had been promoted as a visible voice for the club, while the club now moves forward without its former minority owner.

Photos accompanying the reporting show Brady at a Birmingham City Football Club game in 2024, at the EFL Trophy Final match in 2025, and alongside David Beckham at a BCFC match in 2024. No further timeline for the club's next ownership or leadership steps was provided in the source material.