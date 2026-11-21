Tom Brady has purchased an indirect minority stake in Chelsea FC through Clearlake Capital, the private equity firm that owns and controls the Premier League club. The move comes after he sold his shares in Birmingham City earlier this month.

Tom Brady has purchased an indirect minority stake in Chelsea FC, becoming a minority investor in Clearlake Capital, the private equity firm that owns and controls the Premier League club.

ESPN reported the deal, which marks another step into sports ownership for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady essentially traded second-tier Birmingham City FC, whose shares he sold earlier this month, for Chelsea. The exact purchase price and his percentage of ownership have not been made public, and it is unknown whether he will have a role with the club beyond his investment.

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Tom Brady Joins Chelsea Ownership Group

The move adds a Premier League club to a portfolio that already includes minority stakes in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. Brady owns 5 percent of the Raiders, a stake that received unanimous approval from NFL owners in October 2024. Brady reportedly was a guest of Chelsea at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0, and he also attended the team's after-party.

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He has ties to Chelsea's ownership group, as Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali reportedly has a good relationship with the former NFL quarterback. Brady joined Birmingham City's ownership group in August 2023 through a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management. He held a 3.3 percent minority stake in the club and served as chairman of its advisory board.

Amazon Prime brought his involvement to the screen in the 2025 documentary Built in Birmingham: Brady and The Blues, which offered a look at Birmingham's efforts to rebuild with Brady as part of the ownership group. Birmingham fell to League One during his time with the club before winning promotion back to the Championship the following season. When Birmingham announced his departure on Nov. 9, the club thanked Brady for his contributions over the previous three years.

From Birmingham City to Premier League

It did not give a reason for the decision or explain what would happen to his 3.3 percent stake. The first report of Brady's possible move to Chelsea came from The Guardian on Friday, which said he was discussing a potential investment. ESPN and NFL Network later reported that the purchase had gone through. In September, Todd Boehly and Mark Walter sold their ownership interests in Chelsea to Clearlake Capital, giving the investment firm full control of the club.

Hansjorg Wyss remained a stakeholder and partner in the ownership group. Brady, now 49, retired after the 2022 NFL season, ending a career in which he made over $330 million. He signed a reported 10-year, 375 million dollar contract to be Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst. His playing experience, business relationships and career earnings have helped him find opportunities to invest in professional sports.

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Brady Expands Sports Investment Portfolio

Details about Brady's Chelsea investment have yet to surface. The purchase price and his percentage of ownership have not been made public, and it is also unknown whether he will have a role with the club outside of his investment. Brady spent more than 20 years at the top of the NFL, and his latest move gives him another opportunity to make an impact in sports, this time away from the football field.