Tom Brady, LeBron James Lead A-List Reactions to Billionaire's Surprise Engagement

Michael Rubin's romantic proposal to Camille Fishel drew congratulations from Tom Brady, LeBron James and a long list of sports superstars.

Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel arrive on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. This time, though, they weren't gathering for one of his famous parties.

They were celebrating something much more personal. The Fanatics CEO is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Camille Fishel, after pulling off an elaborate beachfront proposal on Thursday, Nov. 12. And when RubinTom Brady, LeBron James, Russell Wilson and Alex Rodriguez were among those celebrating the billionaire's engagement, while several NBA stars also made sure to send their well wishes. His two young daughters helped him pop the question.

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Rubin's Instagram comments quickly became a gathering place for some of the most recognizable names in professional sports. James was particularly enthusiastic, writing, "CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BOTH OF YOU BROTHER!!

" alongside celebratory emojis. Wilson, the veteran NFL quarterback, chimed in with, "Love yallllll 😍🔥❤️," while Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton wrote, "Let's gooooo🙏🏽❤️.

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"center Karl-Anthony Towns added three clapping emojis, and former MLB superstar Rodriguez responded with a heart, raised-hands emoji and another heart. WNBA star Angel Reese, NBA champion Russell Westbrook, former NBA player Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade, and several other familiar faces also appeared among the well-wishers. Michael Rubin's Daughters Helped Pull Off the Surprise ProposalThe setting was a candlelit dinner on the beach, with the ocean stretching out behind the family as the sun went down.

Dressed in matching white tulle dresses, the girls presented their mother with a handmade sign asking, "Will you marry me?

"Photos and video shared afterward captured Fishel covering her face in surprise, the couple embracing and their daughters celebrating alongside them. Fireworks later lit up the sky as the family marked the occasion.

"Happy bday and a little more @camillefishel ❤️😘💍," he wrote. The engagement comes after 10 years together for Rubin and Fishel, who began dating in 2016 and have since welcomed their two daughters. For a businessman accustomed to hosting some of the most exclusive celebrations in sports and entertainment, Thursday's proposal was a considerably smaller affair. The guest list for the celebration afterward, at least on Instagram, was another story.

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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series.

Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.