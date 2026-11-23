Tom Brady didn't hold back when Terry Bradshaw claimed to be the 'original TB' during a live appearance on FOX NFL Sunday ahead of Week 11 NFL action.

panel ahead of the early slate of Week 11 matchups, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion seized the opportunity to needleafter the veteran declared himself the "original TB" before offering a contentious opinion on an NFL quarterback.

"Hey Tommy, this is TB, the original TB, and I got a great question for you," Bradshaw opened, drawing laughter from The iconic Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback proceeded to declare that if forced to select one NFL signal-caller right now, he'd choose Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, who has been scorching in recent weeks with 22 total touchdowns during his team's five-game winning streak. Giants coach John Harbaugh stopped in tracks by Colts' QB decision Brady didn't dispute the choice, but before responding to Bradshaw's question, he pointedly observed that the Hall of Famer selected a quarterback who represents a bitter division opponent of his former franchise.

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"TB, you said Joe Burrow, that's who you're picking? " Brady fired back, to the delight of the FOX NFL Sunday panel. "I'm sure the Steelers fans actually are thrilled to hear that Burrow is the quarterback you're taking. Who's second favorite, Lamar or Deshaun Watson?

" "Oh, oh, that's a shot," Bradshaw responded. Despite an NFL analyst's obligation to maintain impartiality, it is generally accepted by fans and audiences when a retired player demonstrates loyalty to their former franchise. In this instance, Bradshaw, who spent his entire 14-year career with the Steelers, did nothing of the sort, instead heaping praise on the star quarterback of the Bengals, Pittsburgh's fiercely despised AFC North rival.

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Brady, thinking fast, seized on that gaffe and even questioned whether Bradshaw's next-favorite quarterbacks play for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers' two other divisional rivals. It's precisely the kind of good-natured teasing that FOX NFL Sunday viewers have grown so familiar with over the past three-plus decades since the show first aired, though it typically unfolds among the studio crew - Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and host Curt Menefee - rather than from a commentator calling in remotely.

Brady, however, wasted no time jumping into the fray despite being a relatively new addition to the FOX team, with only a couple of NFL seasons under his belt as a broadcaster. Ultimately, despite his limited television experience compared to his colleagues, Brady commands an unrivaled standing in the football world that surpasses anyone he shares the airwaves with, including some of the most seasoned and cherished personalities who have covered the league since long before he ever took a professional snap.