Tom Brady has agreed to purchase a minority stake in Premier League club Chelsea, just days after selling his shares in Birmingham City. The NFL legend will invest a significant sum in Clearlake Capital, Chelsea's majority ownership vehicle.

Tom Brady has finalized a deal to purchase a minority ownership stake in Premier League club Chelsea, solidifying his transition from the Championship to the top flight of English football. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is investing a significant sum into Clearlake Capital, the vehicle fund that holds the majority ownership of the Stamford Bridge side. This agreement comes just weeks after Brady officially exited his minority stake in Birmingham City, signaling a strategic shift in his expanding portfolio of sports investments.

Brady will not hold voting rights within the Chelsea organization but is expected to join a newly formed board of advisors for the club. The move leverages his close personal relationship with Behdad Eghbali, the co-founder of Clearlake Capital who leads the group. Sources indicate that negotiations for this high-profile entry were concluded rapidly, with Brady stepping into a role that capitalizes on his global brand recognition and business acumen.

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The financial structure of Chelsea remains anchored by Clearlake Capital, which acquired the club from Roman Abramovich in 2022 for £2.5 billion. Todd Boehly, who had been the public face of the ownership group alongside Clearlake, sold his minority stake back to the fund in September. This recent corporate reshuffling cleared the path for Brady to enter the ownership structure without displacing existing key stakeholders.

Brady's connection to the club runs deeper than a mere business transaction. He attended Chelsea's triumphant 2025 Club World Cup final victory against Paris Saint-Germain, where the Blues secured a decisive 3-0 win. His presence at that landmark event demonstrated his early alignment with the club's identity and success, positioning him well for this new advisory capacity as the team continues to consolidate its status among Europe's elite.

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This investment marks a significant evolution in Brady's three-year journey into English football. He initially acquired his stake in Birmingham City in August 2023, joining Tom Wagner who had purchased a 45 percent share earlier that year. Birmingham City publicly thanked Brady for his unwavering support and passion during his tenure, noting that his involvement strengthened both the training ground culture and the broader Birmingham community. His departure from the Championship side was confirmed only two weeks prior to this Chelsea announcement.

Brady joins a growing wave of American athletes and celebrities investing in European soccer. Since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham in 2021, the trend has accelerated, with NBA stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also acquiring stakes in clubs across the continent. Former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt previously invested in Burnley, highlighting how American sports figures are increasingly viewing European football as a key asset class.

Outside of his new responsibilities at Stamford Bridge, Brady maintains substantial holdings in American sports. He retains a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL and the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. Additionally, since 2024, he has served as the lead analyst for NFL broadcasts on FOX, balancing his media career with these high-profile equity investments.

While no official press release has been issued by Chelsea, insiders confirm the deal is effectively closed. The announcement of Brady's entry into the ownership group is anticipated imminently, marking a new chapter for both the quarterback and one of the Premier League's most storied institutions. His advisory role is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the club's commercial and operational strategies as they navigate the highly competitive modern football landscape.