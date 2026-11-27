Tom Brady explained why he didn't like how Aaron Rodgers handled the situation with Mike McCarthy.

Tom Brady has shared his thoughts on what Aaron Rodgers said about Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. During the FOX broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Thanksgiving, Brady discussed the situation with his broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady didn't seem to like how Rodgers handled the situation.

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"The sanctity of the NFL locker room is a very sacred place," Brady said. "We shouldn't lose track of that as players. It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates; you're fighting with your coaches; you're always acting as a team together.