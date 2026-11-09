Tom Brady Awards Packers S Evan Williams LFG, But Says Drake Maye Threw 'Deli Meat'

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams was named Brady’s LFG Player of the Game after intercepting Drake Maye in a 45-27 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams had quite the day against the Patriots, as he racked up five tackles and his third interception of the season, but Tom Brady had an interesting way of describing Drake Maye’s three first-half interceptions.

"There was some deli meat given out by Drake Maye today," Brady said. "There was a few out there, and you made him pay," Brady said back to Williams. Maye's three interceptions put the Patriots in a hole they couldn't get out of. McKinney got the first and third picks, while Williams' was sandwiched in between.

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And Williams' pick might have been the play of the day, making an impressive toe-tapping grab that kept the Packers' lead at 17-0. Maye wound up completing 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, finishing with a stat line that looked better than what his performance indicated. Brady said he was shocked when he realized the babysitting connection.

"I don’t get shocked very often, but I was shocked," Brady said. "Evan Williams grew up in the Bay Area, and his mom babysat me when I was five. ""We got your mom on the camera today. It was really sweet," Brady said.

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"I’m gonna get a hold on you, and I’m gonna figure out if I was a good kid or not. " "Yeah, we gonna see, because I heard no stories, which might be a bad thing, but I’m not too sure," Williams said. Brady opened his conversation with Williams by asking what it meant to win on the road against the Patriots.

"It means a lot. It just means that all the preparation that goes into it, it’s well worth it," Williams said.

"We put a lot of hours in just to be as prepared as we can, and everybody on this team, we trust each other like nothing else. And so you get that belief going, a little confidence in yourself, and guys are flying around making plays. Nothing like it.

" And as Brady couldn't get the story of Williams' mother babysitting him out of his head, made one request before signing off. "Give her that football. Send it my way. Let’s autograph, and we’ll both give it to her," Brady said.2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First RoundGiants Out On Jonathan Taylor: New York Has Pulled Multi-Pick Offer To ColtsNFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy?

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